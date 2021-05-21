WNBA DFS Playbook: May 21

Happy Friday! Today features a 13-game slate, and unlike recent days, the weather looks to be cooperating. For today’s build, let’s start with a focus on the pitching side. There is a bevy of top-end talent to choose from and a couple of solid value arms with K-upside. On the flip side, there is also an abundance of stackable options against weaker SPs. The hardest part will be smashing all the talent we want into a lineup. As always, we will do our best to steer clear of locking in too many from Coors Field. Remember, we are building a lineup to take down a tournament, so don’t feel scared to roster an unlikely hero from time to time. Good luck and have a happy weekend!