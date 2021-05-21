newsbreak-logo
Markets

Tribune Publishing shareholders agree to be bought by Alden Capital

By Ben Miller
New York Business Journal
 2 days ago
The Chicago-based media giant agreed to a $17.25-per-share, or $630 million price from Alden, which currently owns 32% of the company.

ABOUT

The New York Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/newyork
