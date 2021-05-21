Tribune Publishing shareholders agree to be bought by Alden Capital

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.