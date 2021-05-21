newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

The Milwaukee Estuary is an Area of Concern: What’s the Plan to Clean it Up?

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 4 days ago

One of Milwaukee’s greatest features is its shoreline. However, while things on the surface look fine, there’s a different story happening underneath. The Department of City Development for the City of Milwaukee held a presentation regarding the contaminated sediment in the Milwaukee Estuary on Tuesday, May 18. The Milwaukee Estuary is considered an area of concern and the Department of City Development and many others are hoping to remove it from the list.

milwaukeecourieronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Water Resources#State Land#Land Development#Environmental Remediation#The Milwaukee Estuary#The Urban Ecology Center#Menomonee Valley Partners#Redevelopment Authority#Port Milwaukee#Milwaukee Dmmf#Concern Program#Wildlife#Hydraulic Dredging#Sediment Removal#Harmful Sediment#Southeastern Wisconsin#Dredge Residuals#Priority Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Milwaukee, WIDaily Reporter

Manitowoc, Milwaukee to get $1.1M in brownfield grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Manitowoc and Milwaukee have been selected to receive grant awards totaling $1.1 million in brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup Grants. The money will help the two communities assess and cleanup abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Recycling program improvements in Milwaukee, every other week collection

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced Monday, May 17 recycling program improvements. The improvements include the city transitioning to every other week, spring through fall, a citywide recycling collection schedule while providing more than 18,000 recycling carts to residents currently under 18-gallon bin service.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Milwaukee moves city recycling to biweekly pickup beginning June 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- The city of Milwaukee is ramping up its recycling program. Beginning June 1, recycling will be picked up every 9other week for one-to-four unit households. Initially it was once a month, and then every third week before this change. Sanitation services will also provide more than...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

$400 Million To Milwaukee, help decide where it’s goes

More than any other community in the state, Milwaukee will receive $394 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The payments are expected to be split in two, with the first arriving this week. The first half of the funding are expected this week. Over the coming months,...
Menomonee Falls, WIUrban Milwaukee

Hazardous Waste Excavation Proposal Causes Widespread Concern

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, May 18 at the Menomonee Falls Municipal Building, W156 N8480 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls. Attendance in the hearing room will be limited to 25 mask-wearing people. Zoom attendance is encouraged and pre-registration available at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/calendar/hearing/43766. In addition, WDNR will accept written comments until May 28.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mask confusion: Milwaukee mandate changes expected soon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's mask mandate conflicts with the CDC's guidance. The CDC says fully vaccinated people can go maskless in public – and now, city officials say they will be updating their mask mandates soon. "Well, there sure is a conflict," said Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman. There is definitely mask...
Posted by
Urban Milwaukee

550 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 550 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 4,308 processed tests. The seven-day case total stands at 3,136, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 28,021, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is...