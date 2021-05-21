The Milwaukee Estuary is an Area of Concern: What’s the Plan to Clean it Up?
One of Milwaukee’s greatest features is its shoreline. However, while things on the surface look fine, there’s a different story happening underneath. The Department of City Development for the City of Milwaukee held a presentation regarding the contaminated sediment in the Milwaukee Estuary on Tuesday, May 18. The Milwaukee Estuary is considered an area of concern and the Department of City Development and many others are hoping to remove it from the list.milwaukeecourieronline.com