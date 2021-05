At least seven prisoners at a Guatemalan jail were reportedly killed during a fight between two rival gangs that saw several people beheaded.Police have said that several of the seven people killed in the grisly fight between members of the Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, and the Barrio 18 gangs, were beheaded. Guatemala’s Ministry of the Interior confirmed the incident in a statement, describing the incident as a riot. While it said least seven people have been confirmed killed, local media outlets have suggested the number could be higher.Hundreds of police officers were reportedly deployed to Cantel prison in...