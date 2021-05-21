newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: A wild quest for buried treasure

By Dennis Drabelle
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - One of the more memorable TV shows of my childhood was "The Millionaire." In each episode, a fictional character received a million bucks, tax free, out of the blue. The drama, which ran from 1955 to 1960, centered on what the lucky stiff did with that windfall and how it changed his or her life. The donor, John Beresford Tipton - the best name for a plutocrat since Scrooge McDuck - withheld his identity from the recipient; the gift was supposed to be an anonymous rain of wealth, not an ego trip for the philanthropist.

www.mrt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buried Treasure#Canada#National Treasure#Book Lovers#Gold Coins#Heart Of Gold#The Gift#Santa Fe#Canadian#English#The Wall Street Journal#Renaissance#Athletic#Clues#Poems#Rocky Mountains#Drama#Jewelry#Scenery#Sensitive Landscapes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureSmithonian

African Europeans, Jewish Commandos of WWII and Other New Books to Read

Sweeping in scope and ambition, historian Olivette Otele’s newest book is one of the first comprehensive chronicles of African people’s presence on the European continent. Beginning in Roman-occupied Gaul, where the Egyptian-born Saint Maurice was reportedly executed for refusing to worship Jupiter prior to a battle, African Europeans traces its subjects’ stories across the millennia, from the 3rd century to the 21st. Along the way, Otele highlights famous and lesser-known individuals alike, balancing profiles of specific figures with a broader examination of how conceptions of race have changed over time.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: A pitch-perfect beach read

- - - The first time Poppy meets Alex, she hopes she never sees him again. Any rom-com fan can tell you what that means: The protagonists of Emily Henry's "People We Meet on Vacation" will end up together. It's written in the stars, or at least in the DNA of this type of romance novel.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: A magical selection of African speculative fiction

Black writers of speculative fiction once struggled to find a place on bookshelves. As Samuel R. Delany wrote in his 1998 essay "Racism and Science Fiction," even when Black writers did get published, sometimes their works were whitewashed, like the early book covers of Octavia E. Butler's works, or were otherwise sidelined. Thankfully, this is changing.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: A cheeky sleuth tries to solve a mystery from the cockpit of a wheelchair

- - - Back in January, between the red-hatted insurrection on Capitol Hill and the holistically choreographed inauguration, my oldest son died suddenly of sepsis triggered by his neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy Type I, also known as SMA. Diagnosed as an infant, he was not expected to live past his second birthday. Through the herculean labors of physicians, nurses and technicians, he survived into legal adulthood - 900 percent life expectancy.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Inside the Wild Hunt for Forrest Fenn's Hidden Treasure

My treasure-hunting partner, Beep, kept his eyes glued to the map. “Hear what?” he asked me without looking up. “It sounded like thunder,” I said, glancing up at the sky, which minutes before had been clear and blue and pristine. Now it was blackening, suddenly ominous. We were standing on...
Books & LiteratureDanville Commercial-News

Daniel Boone book a 'treasure' in itself

You’re never going to find it. Not easily, anyhow. You’ll have to look in places where you wouldn’t think it’d be, beneath, behind, and beyond, left, right, and in front of you. Don’t give up, or you’ll never discover what you’re looking for. As in the new book “Blood and Treasure” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin, what you seek is waiting.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Forgotten highbrow genre fiction that sucks out all the morrows of life

- - - Ever since I started reviewing books, I've kept in mind one overriding principle: Try never to write about anything that's likely to become a bestseller. Works published by, say, Simon and Schuster or Random House, both major publishers with robust publicity machines, usually don't need extra help and criticism seldom affects their sales. No, it's the independent publishers and the university presses that deserve their proper share of the limelight. My own tastes, moreover, have long pulled me to the margins of the marketing mainstream - to experimental novels, works in translation, neglected classics, certain kinds of scholarship and, not least, highbrow genre fiction.
Books & LiteratureSanta Fe Reporter

Unhidden Treasure

“All of the stories that mingle among these pages are as true to history as one man can average out that truth, considering the fact that one of my natural instincts is to embellish just a little. Nevertheless, the story about my treasure chest is true, and if it doesn’t stir your spirit then I hope at least it brings a smile in one of your dreams.”
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: As the train goes forward, his mind goes back in time

- - - Francisco (BEGIN ITAL)Goldberg(END ITAL), the narrator of "Monkey Boy," might be easily confused with the author, Francisco (BEGIN ITAL)Goldman(END ITAL). Like Goldman, the acclaimed Guatemalan American author of "The Art of Political Murder," Goldberg has recently published an exposé of a political murder, "Death Comes for the Bishop." Like Goldman, he's also aired the family's business in a novel, prompting his fictional mother to tell her Guatemalan relatives and friends: "Don't tell Frankie anything. He'll put it in a book."
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 'A Lonely Man' is an elegant suspense novel in the tradition of the 'The Third Man'

- - - If you've seen "The Third Man," the classic 1949 Orson Welles-Joseph Cotten film, you'll remember its iconic theme song. And, if you've heard that weird zither music, there's no way you're going to avoid hearing again - this time, playing in your head - as you read "A Lonely Man," a brooding literary thriller by Chris Power about human betrayal in all its infinite variety.
Posted by
Mashed

The Real Reason The First Guinness Book Of World Records Was Published

Way back in the days before smartphones gave us access to the internet in our pockets, people used to have no way of instantly settling an argument over who was right or wrong about some obscure fact. You were free to make outlandish claims about something being the biggest, longest, or fastest thing in existence, and friends would have to wait until they found an encyclopedia or tracked down an expert before they could decisively refute or confirm it.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

5 SFF Books Based on Real-World Folklore

We’ve all heard them: local legends and small-town rumors, whispers of an eerie abandoned house, a spooky bridge over a dried riverbed, a haunted forest. Some folklores grow from within small communities, other legends span entire cultures and become braided into a way of life. But how many of these...
Books & LiteratureGreenwichTime

Book World: A career in communion with trees

- - - Trees share. Fast-growing birch send nutrients to slower-moving fir trees. In winter, the goods go in reverse. Birch, shorn of their leaves, receive sugars and carbon from evergreens. Mother trees shoot life-giving nutrients in underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi to saplings circling their crowns. And trees share more than food. They send messages, warnings and defensive chemicals to neighbors. They form mutual aid societies across species. But they don't collaborate indiscriminately. Mother trees recognize their offspring. A tree standing alone in full sun in a clear-cut forest is not a triumphant conqueror, commanding all resources, but a solitary individual, vulnerable to blight and drought. We know these facts thanks to the work of the forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Q&A with Andrea Debbink, author of ‘The Wild World Handbook’

Andrea Debbink’s new book, “The Wild World Handbook: How Adventurers, Artists, Scientists — and You — Can Protect Earth’s Habitats,” is intended for middle grade readers — but I lingered over every glorious page. “Wild World I,” as Debbink has taken to calling the May 25 release (because a second volume is due out from Quirk Books this November) is informative but not dull, serious but not dire. Hopeful, even as it leaves no stone unturned on the path to mitigating grave ecological issues like climate change, deforestation and overfishing. The colorful book is divided into nine habitats and it is equal parts history lessons, biography, trivia, geographical guidebook and DIY craft exploration — a clear reflection of Debbink’s nearly 10 years as an editor at the now-shuttered American Girl magazine, a position she left in 2019 to write books full time. But while The Wild World Handbook is the University of Wisconsin–Madison alum’s fourth book, it’s the first that’s entirely in her own voice, sprung from her own imagination and experience and whimsically brought to life by Netherlands-based illustrator Asia Orlando. The result leaves readers — whether middle grade or middle-aged — informed, inspired and, most importantly, empowered.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

U.S. Book Show: Booksellers on Navigating a Post-Pandemic World

At the May 25 U.S. Book Show panel “Post-Pandemic Bookselling: Hot-Button Issues Facing Bricks-and-Mortar Bookstores,” panelists engaged in a discussion on the state of bookselling today that ranged from prosaic matters to Amazon and the need for publishers to step up against predatory practices. The panel was moderated by Publishers Weekly bookselling and international editor Ed Nawotka and featured booksellers from across the country: Nina Barrett, owner of Bookends & Beginnings in Evanston, Ill.; Danny Caine, owner of the Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kan.; Bry Hoeg, store manager at Powell’s City of Books in Portland, Ore.; and Kwame Spearman, co-owner and CEO of Tattered Cover in Denver, Colo.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

‘Leave the World Behind’ Is ‘Vox’ Book Club Pick

The Vox Book Club has tapped Rumaan Alam’s Leave the World Behind as its latest selection. Alam’s 2020 book, about a family whose vacation on Long Island is interrupted by a mysterious and dire national emergency, was among last year’s most celebrated books. In a starred review, a critic for Kirkus wrote, “Addressing race, risk, retreat, and the ripple effects of a national emergency, Alam’s novel is just in time for this moment.” The novel was a finalist for the National Book Award.
Albuquerque, NMNPR

Blood And Treasure

About 8 years ago, Cynthia Meachum, was living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, working as an engineer at Intel, when she first heard about a strange local news story: the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt. Cynthia started looking into it, and what she found online was kind of outrageous: this eccentric art...