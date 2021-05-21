newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

COVID vaccine profits have created 9 new pharma billionaires

By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines have created at least nine new billionaires after shares in companies producing the shots soared. Topping the list of new billionaires are Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, which has produced a vaccine with Pfizer. Both CEOs are now worth around $4 billion, according to an analysis by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a campaign group that includes Oxfam, UNAIDS, Global Justice Now and Amnesty International.

democratherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gita Gopinath
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Income Investors#Private Investors#Stock Investors#Unaids#Amnesty International#Cansino Biologics#Imf#Cnn Business#Oxford University#Global Justice Now#Whitney Wolfe Herd#Oxfam#Covid 19 Vaccine Revenue#Covid Vaccines#Vaccine Billions Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccines#Forbes#Patents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Industry
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

2 Pharma Stocks that Zoomed Due to COVID Drugs

Investing.com -- The second wave of the coronavirus keeps mutating and its side effects are as bad as the disease itself. While the number of infections has been steadily coming down, India is still facing a shortage of critical drugs. Two pharma companies saw share prices zoom on Monday, May 24 after getting approval for COVID drugs.
Medical & BiotechNaturalNews

Hard data proves Big Pharma knew COVID vaccines would worsen and prolong the pandemic

(Natural News) (Article republished from StateOfTheNation.co) What the many graphs below clearly indicate are two crucial data points about the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda. First, that virtually every country in the world was trending downward — precipitously — as the world community of nations started to approach natural herd immunity for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
StocksNorwalk Hour

Should you bet on a $ 1 billion company?

Grow fast or die is in the DNA of many startups . The risk of failure is very great and it seems that there are no middle terms, or you succeed or fail big. Companies that move beyond the early stage and consolidate a proven and scalable model ( scaleups ) seem to have reached maturity, although the hunger to grow may lead them to evolve their entrepreneurship into a mythical animal: a unicorn .
Seattle, WAseattlespectator.com

Should COVID-19 Vaccines Have Patent Protections?

As the U.S. continues to vaccinate its population, millions of people around the world continue to contract the deadly illness due to vaccine shortages. For example India is currently facing a COVID-19 crisis, with only 3% of people fully vaccinated and over 300,000 daily cases. India and South Africa proposed a waiver for intellectual property rights on COVID-19 related instruments back in October, and more than 100 countries supported it. President Biden recently responded to those calls and decided to support waivering COVID-19 vaccine patents.
Public Healthtrtworld.com

G20 leaders, pharma firms vow Covid-19 vaccines for poorer states

Coronavirus vaccine producers have promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday they would supply around 3.5 billion...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Number of billionaires in UK reached new record during Covid crisis

Britain created a record number of billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic as wealth surged despite a year of economic turmoil, prompting calls for the government to increase taxes on the ultra-rich. There are 171 billionaires in the UK, 24 more than a year ago, according to an annual ranking compiled...
IndustryInternational Business Times

Pharma Lobby Calls For Increased Vaccine Sharing

Leading pharmaceutical organisations pressed Wednesday for urgent measures to share coronavirus vaccines globally and inoculate the world's entire adult population by the end of the year. While advanced countries have made progress with vaccination programmes, shots "are not equally reaching all priority populations worldwide", eight major drug organisations and associations...
Medical & Biotechwallstreetwindow.com

Revealed: Big Pharma’s Plot to Derail US Covid-19 Vaccine Waiver – Brett Wilkins (05/17/2021)

While global health advocates applauded the Biden administration’s recent decision to support waiving intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines as “critical,” “transformative,” and “unquestionably the right thing to do,” Big Pharma took a decidedly less optimistic view of the move and has been hard at work behind the scenes in a bid to thwart the policy, a report published Friday by The Intercept revealed.
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

COVID-19 vaccine: Mobile sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mobile: 1. 5235 Rangeline Service Rd S STE (251) 544-6449; 2. 6901 Airport Blvd (251) 634-2273; 3. 9985 Airport Blvd (251) 633-2273; 4. 900 Government St (251) 432-8320; 5. 2550 Dauphin St (251) 471-1573; 6. 8650 Cottage Hill Rd #101 (251) 607-9800; 7. 4628 Airport Blvd (251) 341-5749; 8. 2370 Hillcrest Rd Unit J (251) 661-5395; 9. 100 N Florida St (251) 509-0394; 10. 3719 Dauphin St (251) 344-9630; 11. 601 E I-65 Service Rd S 251-479-1346; 12. 4880 Lakeland Dr STE F (251) 661-0066; 13. 6395 Airport Blvd 251-342-0153; 14. 1731 Spring Hill Ave 251-431-9858; 15. 3151 Dauphin St 251-287-9581; 16. 2912 Dauphin Island Pkwy SUITE L 251-406-8327; 17. 1351 N University Blvd #1 251-288-6182; 18. 3948 Airport Blvd 251-345-3394; 19. 2420 Dawes Rd 251-633-0110; 20. 9948 Airport Blvd 251-633-5100; 21. 5705 Cottage Hill Rd 251-661-7763; 22. 2490 Schillinger Rd S 251-633-2704; 23. 5530 Three Notch Rd 251-666-0249; 24. 1320 Government St 251-432-0445; 25. 370 Schillinger Rd S 251-776-6347; 26. 2050 Government St 251-476-1825; 27. 685 Schillinger Rd S 251-633-2211; 28. 5245 Rangeline Service Rd 251-666-7972; 29. 101 East Interstate 65 Service Rd S 251-471-1105; 30. 1300 N University Blvd 251-586-6227; 31. 2500 Dawes Rd 251-633-6023; 32. 6575 Airport Blvd 251-370-9845; 33. 6350 Cottage Hill Rd 251-661-1717; 34. 1970 S University Blvd 251-666-3373; 35. 2570 Government Blvd 251-586-6481; 36. 1550 Government St 251-476-0648; 37. 740 Schillinger Rd N 251-639-5150; 38. 5440 US-90 251-602-1811; 39. 6300 Grelot Rd 251-633-4938; 40. 9948 Airport Blvd 251-639-1788;
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Covid Creates New HR And Legal Challenges For Employers

As interest in getting Covid shots wanes in the U.S. and more states relax or suspend pandemic-related mandates, business leaders are facing a new set of challenges, including whether to have and enforce vaccination policies, the wisdom of transitioning to a remote or hybrid work environment, and whether to permit flexible remote work schedules for employees.
Sciencevestnikkavkaza.net

Scientists point to risk of new pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year, according to Medical Xpress. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in...
Economychiefexecutive.net

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld: 5 Tips For CEOs In Transition

“No Time Left for You” from the 1969 hit song by The Guess Who offers a cautionary note to baby boomer CEOs approaching retirement age and contemplating stepping out of office. Ambitious people, they energetically climbed career ladders, calibrating the time it took to reach positions of great influence along the way. Now, especially given the post-pandemic appreciation of life’s fragility, they’re counting the reverse—how little time remains in life to do something more.
EconomyWNCY

China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc will offer a 51% funding contribution...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Beijing Crowned Billionaire City But Where Are All The Family Offices?

Beijing now has more billionaires than any other city, including former front runner New York. The Forbes 35th Annual World’s Billionaires List revealed that 2,755 billionaires were created over the last 12 months, 660 more than the year before and collectively worth over $13.1 TRN. The growth generated through the...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Goldman forms wealth venture with China’s largest bank

Goldman Sachs received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Coinbase adds Goldman executive; HSBC eschews cryptocurrencies

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Faryar Shirzad, co-head of government affairs at Goldman Sachs, “has joined Coinbase as its new chief policy officer, bolstering the cryptocurrency exchange’s connections in Washington as U.S. regulators voice concerns over lax rules in the crypto sector,” the Financial Times reported. “The position is a new role for Coinbase, the company said.”