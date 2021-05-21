newsbreak-logo
Judge: Dakota Access line can stay open pending Corps review

By DAVE KOLPACK, JAMES MacPHERSON Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg made his decision after attorneys for the pipeline's Texas-based owner, Energy Transfer, argued that shuttering...

