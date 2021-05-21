newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

3 Transformative Digital Strategies to Take Your Business to the Next Level in 2021

By Pritom Das
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange is constant in all facets of life, and business is certainly not an exception. As circumstances change, businesses must adapt to the new state of affairs in order to continue operating in an efficient and profitable manner. The process of planning and implementing those major paradigm shifts that typically take place over the course of many years is what is referred to as business transformation.

www.newstimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Digital Technologies#Digitization#Business Strategies#Mobile Strategies#Marketing Strategies#Lean Six Sigma#Chatbots#Business Transformation#Business Leaders#Cloud Computing Solutions#Analytics Software#Data Analytics#Derive Valuable Insights#Businesses#Advanced Tech Tasks#Individual Customers#Large Scale Information#Industries#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Online Brand VidaXL To Partner With Google Cloud On Data-Driven Growth Plans

AMSTERDAM and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and vidaXL today announced they have entered into a three-year partnership to facilitate the digital growth ambitions of the international online brand. In order to provide better scalability, continuity, and flexibility of its IT systems, vidaXL will migrate a part of their IT infrastructure for core SAP workloads such as ERP Central Component (ECC) and Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) to Google Cloud.
Softwarehartenergy.com

Ikon Science Launches Cloud-Enabled Management Solution Curate

Ikon Science, a 20-year global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management software and services, on May 24 launched Curate, a scalable, cloud-enabled knowledge management solution designed to provide cost efficiencies along with faster and more accurate decision making. Curate enables energy companies to collaborate within a single workspace to access...
BusinessSFGate

Copado Collaborates with IBM to Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects on the Salesforce Platform

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Copado, a leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations on Salesforce, today announced it has been working on a strategic alliance with IBM under an agreement signed earlier this year. IBM Global Business Services’ DevOps solutions will be combined with Copado’s DevOps technology to accelerate digital transformation projects on the Salesforce platform. The alliance is designed to help IBM clients maximize the return on their Salesforce investments and improve time-to-value.
Technologyaithority.com

3 Reasons Intelligent Automation is the Future of the Enterprise

With intelligent automation integrating with AI ML, you can take on more complex tasks. Embarking on an automation journey is not a new concept. For more than a decade now, automation has proven to advance business outcomes and processes, and companies have more than caught on. According to McKinsey, 66% of businesses in 2020 were piloting solutions to automate at least one business process, up from 57% two years earlier. What began as a set of standardized rules to automate certain processes has grown as businesses have also matured.
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

Automation Is the Future of Sales

Sales automation tools can help businesses of any size digitize their operations and streamline their sales process in the post-pandemic world. The pandemic has fundamentally changed how companies interact with customers, and meeting their expectations is more important than ever. In fact, according to research by SMB Group, SMBs (with 1-249 employees) ranked "keeping up with changing customer expectations'' as the top driver to invest in digital solutions.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Marketing Strategies for the Success of Your B2B Business

The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly providing new opportunities for media entertainment. To grow a B2B business, an IT company should focus on understanding customer behavior and ways to attract clients and suppliers, Sapar Karyagdyyev, CEO at Gamingtec, writes. According to Digital Commerce 360, B2B e-commerce sales in the United...
Businessaithority.com

3Cloud Partners With Databricks to Help Companies Build Modern Data + AI Platforms in Microsoft Azure

Azure-Native Solutions Built on Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform Simplify Data and AI Workflows and Improve Collaboration. 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). Azure Databricks is one of the fastest growing Azure services and has become a key part of 3Cloud’s toolset for building modern, cloud-based data and AI platforms for its clients.
Internetgoodmenproject.com

6 Strategies to Boost Your Business on Social Media

— Social media is a powerful tool for businesses to not only create brand awareness but also boost sales. In this article, we will discuss the best ways that you can use social media marketing to grow your business and make more money. We will go over how to find new customers, increase engagement with current followers, run contests on social media platforms, and much more!
SoftwareThrive Global

Bill Rogers of Orbita: “Another way digital can take your organization to the next level is its scalability”

Another way digital can take your organization to the next level is its scalability. Instead of manually calling a hundred patients every day to remind them to get the flu vaccine, a digital campaign can automatically push these reminders out to patients on their preferred device. Conversational AI can add an engaging and meaningful layer of personalization and empathy to these messages.
Economymartechseries.com

Comviva to Accelerate Etisalat’s Digital Transformation Journey in Misr

Media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services to drive deeper customer engagement. Comviva, the global leader in digital solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Etisalat Misr to offer media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services. With this new service Etisalat subscribers can reflect their personality and emotions by playing different ring back tones for different callers. The new service will help Etisalat to drive next phase of growth with digital adoption being key for new digital services.
Industryajot.com

ONE chooses Google Cloud to advance competitive advantage and the future of digital shipping

Ocean Network Express (ONE), which owns the sixth largest fleet of containerships in the world, is working with Google Cloud to advance its digital transformation and data cloud strategy. The next-generation shipping company is enhancing its operational efficiency by running its mission critical SAP systems on Google Cloud, unlocking business insights and accelerating time to insight leveraging data analytics services like BigQuery, and enhancing employee collaboration with Google Workspace.
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

How technology is transforming accounting

“Accountants can no longer, in many cases, throw data into a spreadsheet alone to make a business computation,” according to Jack Cathey, director for the Master of Accountancy (MACC) program and an associate professor of accounting in UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business. “Instead, they need to be able to use a vast amount of data and advanced tools to ask better questions which will alter decisions – decisions informed by data.”
SoftwareThrive Global

Seth Lively of PA Consulting: “Automate your processes”

Automate your processes. There is still too much waste in the back office and operations. Here, we are helping a service company automate the entry of sales orders from the field. This is saving them millions in administrative costs. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation...
SoftwareNewsTimes

Can Your Enterprise Benefit from No-Code AI?

These three examples show how no-code AI is impacting different industries. Most companies rely on digital technology to conduct business and make critical decisions every day. Today’s businesses monitor and analyze data from a range of digital sources, including emails, chats, surveys, customer transactions, social media posts and more. Yet, figuring out how to extract relevant data from every digital source and then use it in a way that provides value for customers is a challenge for many enterprises.
Softwarefooyoh.com

Transparency with Software Development Partner: Does it matter?

Outsourcing your projects to a software development partner is nothing new; we’ve been doing this for a decade now. However, given the era of cloud operations that we are currently in, it’s one of the major phenomena that has us working. Even before we hit a global level pandemic in...
Economybizjournals

12 digital sales strategies businesses should adopt now

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. During the pandemic, business leaders and their sales teams have seen the rise of the digital marketplace. This shift means traditional sales methods such as in-person pitch meetings and lavish onsite presentations may not be possible — or even effective — when it comes to closing deals.
Small BusinessConnecticut Post

4 Digital Strategies for Small Businesses Recovering Post-Pandemic

Small businesses have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first three quarters of 2020, the 50 largest companies in the U.S. saw their revenues grow by an average of 2 percent. Meanwhile, small businesses lost 12 percent of their revenues and more than 100,000 permanently closed. The Paycheck Protection Program hardly stanched the bleeding and was criticized for benefitting larger companies more than the small businesses it was intended for.