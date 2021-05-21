newsbreak-logo
Gardening

Native pollinator gardens at turnpike rest stop plazas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea residents traveling the Ohio Turnpike may soon notice some native gardens springing up at several service plazas. The Ohio Turnpike is partnering with Keep Ohio Beautiful on four new native pollinator gardens. They will be planted adjacent to National Underground Railroad markers to adorn these important sites. Gardens will be planted this fall. They attract pollinators such as bees, birds, butterflies and other wildlife. The native plant gardens also serve as a model to educate and encourage people to grow native species in their own gardens and display a sense of beauty and place that is uniquely Ohio.

