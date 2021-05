Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett was decorated with the Medal of Honor honored on Friday for his heroics during a Korean War battle more than 70 years ago. President Joe Biden presented the 94-year-old Puckett with the highest U.S. military decoration in recognition of his actions during the battle at Hill 205 on Nov. 25 and 26, 1950. Puckett is the first service member to be presented with the Medal of Honor since Biden took office.