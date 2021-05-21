newsbreak-logo
Reach for the stars yoga with Ordinary Pioneer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen the mind and stretch the body with reach for the stars yoga, on Saturday, May 29, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., at ordinarypioneer. com. This is a virtual event for children ages six to 10, instructed by Halina, owner of Ordinary Pioneer Yoga.

Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Yoga With Kristy

Join us for Hatha Yoga! Zoom Meeting ID: 957 0153 2844. Hatha Yoga is an ancient system of wellness. Both gentle and dynamic postures address every system of the body, while the practice of breath and mindfulness techniques work to restore calm and clarity of mind. Yoga leaves you feeling refreshed, vital and alert.
WorkoutsStars and Stripes

A conscious and purposeful life through yoga

Many people practice yoga, especially now more than ever from the comfort of their own home. It is very accessible to roll out a yoga mat, follow tutorials and mirror any sort of video you can get your hands on. Your body reaps the benefits of yoga if you hold the stretches long enough. But there are more benefits to yoga than just the superficial physical aspect. It is worth exploring how yoga can enrich the way you treat yourself, your body and other people. Here are some ways you can incorporate intentionality into your stretching, so you feel more confident and purposeful not just in your practice, but in your life as well.
YogaPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Best Yoga Gear of 2021

The Avocado Meditation Pillow ($79) A comfy, supportive seat can be the difference between fidgeting for ten minutes and getting deep into your breathing for an hour. Avocado’s pillow is stuffed with buckwheat hulls for a beanbag-like firmness that won’t make your butt go numb. Bonus: the tweedy organic-cotton cover repels floor fuzz.
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Yoga with a View

Ronnie Redente, left, leans in during a Yoga on the Beach class taught by Maureen Anne McGuire on the East Haven Town Beach on May 9. Proceeds from this class benefited Camp Sunshine. For info on upcoming sessions, find Maureen Anne McGuire on Facebook.
Litchfield, CTprimepublishers.com

Yoga in the Garden Slated

LITCHFIELD — The White Memorial Conservation Center will offer Yoga in the Garden with Judith Ehrman-Shapiro from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Practice Vinyasa yoga in the garden behind the White Memorial museum. Classes will be followed by a brief guided meditation...
Drinksfargounderground.com

Yoga on Tap | Fargo Brewing

Join us for an hour long yoga class and pint of beer* the third Friday of every month!. A vinyasa style yoga class for all levels wishing to practice, even for those new to yoga. Class will be taught by Megan Pechin, a 200 Hour YTT certified yoga instructor at Mojo Fit Studios!
Workoutspagosasprings.com

Outdoor Yoga Classes

(In future newsletters, you’ll receive tips on how to maintain a light footprint/impact on this precious Earth) Meet us out at the rivers edge – beginning on May 12!. See schedule at bottom of page or view details – website. Let’s Help India. Yes, through prayers and blessings, or make...
Workoutscambridgema.gov

Chair Yoga Class

In this gentle one-hour class, we practice the basic elements of yoga, including breathing and movement. A chair is used for seated and standing support. This class is designed for those new to yoga as well as those who enjoy a supported practice. Modifications are offered to meet the needs...
Houston, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Virtual Yoga

Move through a tranquil flow with Yogaleena Studio instructor Carolina Vennie via Facebook Live. Find extra inspiration from the works of art at Rienzi, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston house museum of European decorative arts. Wellness Programs at the MFAH are presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson...
YogaMartha's Vineyard Times

Yoga in the sun

Feel the peace and tranquility of the early morning Vineyard with an outdoor yoga session at the M.V. Museum. YogiJay welcomes those of all skill levels to enjoy one of the most beautiful locations on the island, while also learning a bit about it from the museum’s outdoor showcases. To register for Saturday, May 22, at 9:30 am, visit wholesomemv.com/in-personclasses.
Workoutsfox5ny.com

What is eye yoga?

Working from home has led to an overload of screen time for many people. Now, to fight eye strain, people are finding relief in eye yoga.
Workoutsladailypost.com

Gruninger: The Difference Between A Yoga Therapy Session And A Yoga Class

Yoga Practice on its own can help with a myriad of physical, mental and emotional issues. If your practice includes movement or use of asanas (postures) you will receive the benefits of moving interstitial and synovial fluid through the muscles and joints; lengthening and strengthening muscles and raising and lowering your heart rate. I.
WorkoutsWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Yoga and deep breathing for kids with ADHD

During the COVID-19 lockdown, I got into yoga. Practicing poses and deep breathing helped improve my strength and flexibility. They also reduced my stress level and kept me feeling centered. A new study shows that yoga and deep breathing also help kids with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Researchers at...
Litchfield, CTprimepublishers.com

Yoga in the Garden Program Scheduled

LITCHFIELD — The White Memorial Conservation Center will offer Yoga in the Garden with Judith Ehrman-Shapiro from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Practice Vinyasa yoga in the garden behind the White Memorial museum. Classes will be followed by a brief guided meditation...
Workoutssudrum.com

Yoga for mindfullness

Rebecca Flinders and Danielle Burns follow SunUte Fitness Trainer Sage Frane's lead while taking the Yoga and Breath work group exercise course at the SunUte Park on Friday, May 7. Mental health activities and events are planned for the rest of the month to highlight May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Workoutsreconnectwithnature.org

Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike

Location: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Please note: Masks are required for all in-person, indoor and outdoor program participants, with the exception of those younger than 2 years old and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one, per state guidelines. Start the day off...
Workoutsfargounderground.com

Yeti Yoga w/ Nature of the North & Shoe Fly Yoga

Nature of the North and Shoe Fly Yoga are partnering up to offer a monthly yoga session in honor of the monster, the myth, the legend…. THE YETI! Courtney of Shoe Fly will be leading these fun, energetic yoga sessions in the park as you sip on some delicious alcoholic (or NA) beverages!
YogaWGNtv.com

Celebrating National Meditation Day

WGN News Now spoke with Antoinette “Toni” Morales for National Meditation Day. Business Information: The Mindful Pro, LLC. We guide our clients into consciously connecting who they are with what they do. We help you become increasingly aware of yourself and your environment. We illuminate the. opportunity to engage in...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Making exercise fun

Taking part in some drumming cardio at Sidney High School are, left to right, Sidney High School Paraprofessional Peggy Bean, Kaleb Terry, 16, son of Sean and Mindy Terry, Audrea Litton, 16, daughter of Jeff Litton and Amy Matthieu, Sidney High School Paraprofessional Michelle Hammer, Jacob Martin, 16, son of Becky and Tom Martin, and Abby Adams, 17, all of Sidney, daughter of Dee and Mike Adams. The drumming cardio class was led by Sidney-Shelby County YMCA employee Jodi Cantrell and held on Wednesday, May 12. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has been coming once a month to hold yoga classes for the multiple disabilities class at Sidney High School but changed it up this time with cardio drumming.
Sutter County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yoga in the Garden planned for Saturday

Yuba-Sutter families are invited to join in for yoga at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum on Saturday morning. Family Mindfulness in Motion — Yoga in the Garden is a monthly event put on by the Artisan Community Garden and Mindful Youth Adventures. Saturday’s gathering will be overseen by yoga instructor Sumiko Sprague.