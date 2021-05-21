Reach for the stars yoga with Ordinary Pioneer

Many people practice yoga, especially now more than ever from the comfort of their own home. It is very accessible to roll out a yoga mat, follow tutorials and mirror any sort of video you can get your hands on. Your body reaps the benefits of yoga if you hold the stretches long enough. But there are more benefits to yoga than just the superficial physical aspect. It is worth exploring how yoga can enrich the way you treat yourself, your body and other people. Here are some ways you can incorporate intentionality into your stretching, so you feel more confident and purposeful not just in your practice, but in your life as well.