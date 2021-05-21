4 Chest Stretches to Help Improve Posture and Reverse Slouching

Poor posture has many culprits. Looking at a computer or phone screen all day can cause a curvature in the back and a jutting out at the neck. Too much sitting is hard on your back and can result in slouching. Too much standing isn’t good either and often comes with rounded shoulders. Carrying extra weight and feeling fatigued can make it difficult to stand straight. Uncomfortable shoes also play a role in turning you from an exclamation point into a question mark. Poor posture doesn’t just look bad, it can also cause a weakening of the muscles and back pain. If you’re ready to stand up straight, it’s time to try a back brace posture corrector.