4 Chest Stretches to Help Improve Posture and Reverse Slouching
Take a second to think about your general body position and posture over the last 24 hours. Did you spend a lot of time sitting at your desk, in your car, or on your couch? Even if you weren’t overtly slouched while sitting, were you looking down—maybe staring a the phone in your hand or the laptop on your legs? And during all of this, did you allow your shoulders to roll forward and your upper back to round slightly?www.besthealthmag.ca