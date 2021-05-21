Top sim racing teams bolster GT World Challenge eSports Championship
GT World Challenge’s dedicated eSports competition begins its season this weekend with three different continental championships for racers in Europe, Asia, and America. The European sprint season will feature 46 cars and has been bolstered by entries from Coanda Simsport, one of the top sim racing teams. Coanda will be running four cars in the GT World Challenge Europe including one entry for Joshua Rogers, the reigning Porsche eSports Supercup Champion.racer.com