newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Top sim racing teams bolster GT World Challenge eSports Championship

By Ryan Kish
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGT World Challenge’s dedicated eSports competition begins its season this weekend with three different continental championships for racers in Europe, Asia, and America. The European sprint season will feature 46 cars and has been bolstered by entries from Coanda Simsport, one of the top sim racing teams. Coanda will be running four cars in the GT World Challenge Europe including one entry for Joshua Rogers, the reigning Porsche eSports Supercup Champion.

racer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Rogers
Person
Romain Grosjean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim Racing#Real Racing#Gt World Challenge Europe#Race Cars#Used Cars#Gt World Challenge#European#Esports Academy#Iracing#Gt World Challenge Europe#Monza#Mclaren Shadow#Fanatec Esports#Championship Points#Racers#Europe Sprint#Feature#Asia#Italian Developers#Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsCarscoops

McLaren GT Will Once Again Be The British GT Championship’s Safety Car

If you go out to a British GT Championship race this year, you will notice a lot of McLarens, as the British company boasts more entries than any other manufacturer. The car leading the race will, aptly, be the McLaren GT. Although it will only be the car’s second season in the role of safety car, it will be the automaker’s sixth season of partnership with the racing series.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

DOTA 2 Introduces Supporters’ Clubs For eSports Teams

Dota 2 is is an expansive and widely popular multiplayer online battle area, or ‘MOBA’ developed and published by Valve and has historically spearheaded the genre. Dota has also found a way to be a leader in the arena alongside League of Legends. Dota has long pioneered eSports and has contributed to it becoming a much more recognizable sport across the world, but especially in Asia and Europe. It has been confirmed that Dota 2 will return to eSports after a break due to the obvious impact of the pandemic. The International 10 will take place in Stockholm Sweden and the Group Stage commences on August 5th while the Main Event kicks off on August 10th until August 15th where a Grand Champion will be crowned and awarded its share of the prize pool, estimated at USD$40 million.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

MERCEDES-AMG THE FASTEST TIME IN OPENING PRACTICE IN THE GERMAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP IN OSCHERSLEBEN

Shining star: Mercedes-AMG dominated the first free practice session of the opening round of this season’s ADAC GT Masters in Oschersleben. The Swabian manufacturer’s cars occupied the top three positions, with works driver Raffaele Marciello (26/I) setting the fastest time of the morning. In doing so, he ensured that Mann-Filter Team Landgraf – HTP/WWR enjoyed a promising start to the series.
Midlothian, VARichmond.com

Midlothian mother Whitney Richman to race for US at world championship in October

Midlothian mother of two Whitney Richman will represent the United States at the 2021 IAU 24 Hour World Championship October 2-3 in Timisoara, Romania. Richman, 40, ran her distance of 139.69 miles around a flat track in 24 hours in December, placing her in the sixth and final qualifying spot on the women’s United States 24 Hour National Team. But the qualifying window was extended five months when the world championships were moved from May to October, giving other competitors more time to potentially top Richman's distance and supplant her on the team.
Motorsportsh2-view.com

Forze Hydrogen Racing wants to compete in GT class races

The Forze Hydrogen Racing team wants to compete in GT class races, competing against the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini. That’s according to Ricarda Warnat, Operations Manager at Forze Hydrogen Racing, who this morning (May 19) shared the team’s hydrogen-powered racing dreams on the virtual Hydrogen Generation event, hosted by Enapter.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

THE GERMAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP IS GOOD TO GO

Under starter’s orders: the stage is set for the 15th season of the ADAC GT Masters, which kicks off this weekend (14th to 16th May) in Oschersleben. The race weekend started with a spectacular photo shoot, which saw the majority of the field assemble for a group photo. During Thursday’s pre-event test, defending champion Michael Ammermüller (35/Rotthalmünster) and his new partner Mathieu Jaminet (26/F) set the fastest time of 1:23.756 in the SSR Performance Porsche 911 GT3 R. They were followed by the two Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of Maximilian Buhk (28/Hamburg) and Raffaele Marciello (26/I, both Mann-Filter Team Landgraf – HTP/WWR) and Luca Stolz (25/Brachbach) and Maro Engel (35/Monte Carlo, both Mercedes-AMG Team Toksport WRT), which were just 17 and 19 thousandths of a second slower.
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Espargaro leads Repsol Honda Team on Friday top-ten challenge

"It has been a complete day with a wet session and a dry session, my first time riding the Honda in the wet. I was able to finish fourth in both sessions which is positive and the work we did in Jerez has paid off here when we went back out in the dry in the afternoon. Many of the problems we have had at earlier races we did not have, and we have improved our performance on corner entry a lot. But I am keeping calm, it was just one day with two practice sessions and tomorrow is more important. Let’s see what happens and what the weather will do."
MotorsportsAutosport Online

How F1's new sprint qualifying races will challenge teams

For years, teams have followed established routines through FP1, FP2 and FP3 as they prepare both for Saturday qualifying and the Sunday race that follows. The usual rhythm is broken only when bad weather wipes out sessions. A unique planned break with tradition came at Imola last year, when transport...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Italy Tops Team 5k Podium At 2021 European Championships

Bruni, Gabbrielleschi, Paltrinieri, and Acerenza threw together a winning swim of 54:09.0 to take gold in the team event. Current photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Monday, May 10th – Sunday, May 23rd. Budapest, Hungary. Artistic – Diving – Open Water – Swimming.
Motorsportsconceptcarz.com

Lamborghini eSports announces second edition of The Real Race competition for sim racers around the world

The first edition of Lamborghini eSports' The Real Race in 2020 was a major success, attracting more than 2500 drivers from 109 countries. The competition returns for its second year in 2021, with a new and upgraded regional format featuring three tournaments across Europe, America and Asia. Once again, the world's leading sim racers will compete driving a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO in the simulation racing game Assetto Corsa Competizione, to win an experience at Lamborghini Headquarters in Italy and the opportunity to become the first Lamborghini Official Sim Driver.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

Utilising the ever-popular simulation, Assetto Corsa Competizione, the championship will run across 10 events, with open qualifiers before each round running Monday to Friday. From there, the 40 quickest players progress into a series of closed qualification events on Saturday. Once the top 40 has been whittled down to just 20, that’s the grid for Sunday’s racing.
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Warren/Bakkum lead Coanda 1-2 in BMW SIM GT Cup finale

A 1-2 finish for Coanda Simsport in the final round of the first season in the BMW SIM GT Cup means it has four different pairs of drivers who have qualified for the BMW SIM Live final to be held at the end of the year. So far six different...
Motorsportslincolnshireworld.com

Balfe duo claim podium spot in GT Open Championship

It was a new venture for the Balfe Motorsport team this weekend, with the team returning to the International GT Open Championship at Circuit Paul Ricard armed with a brand-new Audi R8 LMS GT3. Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll secured a dramatic third-place finish in the Pro-Am class on Saturday,...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

After a season-long duel between its two Lamborghinis and the two RAM Racing Mercedes in 2020, Barwell Motorsport finally broke the Italian marque’s British GT hoodoo by taking home the outright drivers’ and teams’ titles. But it wasn’t victorious on all fronts. Honours in the Pro-Am division went to Dan...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

World Series of Warzone revealed: $1.2 million Warzone esports circuit

Activision have announced the World Series of Warzone, a new esport circuit for the popular battle royale with a $1.2 million prize program spread out across four major events. The World Series of Wazone (WSOW) will invite everyone from seasoned CoD veterans, stream stars, and community members to compete over...