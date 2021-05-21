How to drive a Trick Truck: Part 7
In recent weeks, three-time Mint 400 winner Justin Lofton has walked you through the art of cornering in a Trick Truck, and dealing with the rough terrain that comes with the territory of racing through the desert. By contrast, the recipe for straight-line speed might seem fairly straighforward: right foot + throttle = fast. But nothing in desert racing is simple. In this week’s lesson, Lofton explains how the key to right speed is all about soft hands, anticipation, and knowing when to lift.racer.com