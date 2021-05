COUDERSPORT—Cherry Springs State Park is offering a number of programs this summer, both virtually and in-person. A free Know before you go to Cherry Springs virtual program is being held at noon on five dates from May to July. The 30-minute program will be held May 27, June 3, June 9, June 30 and July 6. and is designed to help first-time and novice stargazers who are planning to visit the park. Park professionals will share the best way to plan an evening of stargazing, including what to bring and how to observe objects in the night sky, such as stars, constellations, planets, the moon, artificial satellites such as the space station, meteors, aurora and even the Milky Way.