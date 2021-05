Following his first victory in IndyCar on May 2 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward got back on track, this time with the McLaren 620R. The hook of the video is that the 620R is a track-focused machine that can handle itself at the hands of a pro driver at Willow Springs, as well as a street-legal supercar perfect for getting that same race car driver to the date that they’re late for.