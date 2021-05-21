newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Milton, FL

'It’s not Home Depot, but it’s close'

Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who live in East Milton, a trip to one of the big box stores of Pace for an item or two can be an odious experience, battling traffic and spending the time getting there and back. Fortunately, there’s an alternative in East Milton: HBM Tools, Equipment & Supplies...

www.srpressgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Auction#Home Appliances#Garden Furniture#Home Repairs#Household Appliances#Home Depots#A Home Depot#Home Goods#Lawn Furniture#Ac Window Units#Flooring#Garden Tools#Owner Bob Hunley#Vacuum Cleaners#Water Heaters#Generators#Lawnmowers#Microwaves#Chainsaws
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pace, FL
City
East Milton, FL
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Newsweek

2021's Best Patio Furniture at Lowes, Home Depot & Walmart

Turning your backyard into your own personal oasis may be more expensive than you think. You want to be able to enjoy the summer, to relax and be as comfortable as possible—but you don't want it to break the bank, either. Luckily, stores like Lowe's, the Home Depot and Walmart have some really beautiful outdoor patio furniture options, so that your yard can feel luxe—without the unfathomable price tag!
Home & Gardenthekrazycouponlady.com

Bamboo Flooring Clearance at Home Depot

Check out this bamboo flooring deal at HomeDepot.com. The price is only $1.29/sq. ft., which is 50% off the normal price. Since this is a clearance deal, the price will be available while supplies last. Please note that flooring is sold by the case. Most cases cover between 19 and...
Shoppingdealnews

Your 2021 Home Depot Home Decor Buying Guide

Anyone who's tackled a DIY project knows that whether you need power tools, paint, or a single washer, Home Depot is a perfect place to start. However, if you're only looking to the home improvement store for items like lumber, doors, and appliances, you're missing out. There are many more treasures sitting on Home Depot's shelves!
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Home Depot Earnings Soar As Remodeling Boom Continues

Home improvement giant Home Depot (HD) easily beat first-quarter estimates early Tuesday, as renovations and construction continue to boom amid rising costs of raw materials such as lumber and steel. Home Depot stock was little changed. Meanwhile, mortgage rates are rising again. And as more people get vaccinated, home-improvement sales...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Home Depot: Wakeman 2-Person Beach Tent ONLY $34.98 (Reg $62)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Home Depot: Wakeman 2-Person Beach Tent ONLY $34.98 (Reg $62). Make your outdoor adventure a memorable 1 by bringing along the Wakeman Outdoors Pop Up Beach Tent. Home Depot has Wakeman 2-Person Beach Tent for ONLY $34.98 (Reg $62).
Retailfreightwaves.com

Home Depot’s ‘One Supply Chain’ is taking shape with massive 2021 growth

This is an excerpt from Thursday’s (5/20) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. Americans continue to spend at elevated levels in and for the home. And now that people are becoming more comfortable with others in their homes, the renovation projects that were sidelined during the pandemic are coming back in a major way. Home Depot posted another great quarter this week, as it sees continued strength from DIYers and the best quarterly growth rate for its Pro customers on record.
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Office Depot to close Brentwood location

Office Depot will close its location at 330 Franklin Road, Ste. 306C, Brentwood, in the Brentwood Place shopping center, according to signage in front of the store. The company offers office supplies, furniture and electronics as well as printing services. Office Depot also operates locations in Cool Springs and Belle...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

107 Whiskey Creek Circle

COME and SEE this magnificent END UNIT townhome in Tasker's Chance with partial Brick Front, 3 huge bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. This home hallmarks an enormous "primary" suite, exclusively located on the 3rd level with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a luxury "primary" bath which has a 2nd walk-in closet, a separate two-person glass-enclosed shower stall and soaking tub, and his and her vanity; the two additional LARGE bedrooms, the 2nd full bath with porcelain tub, and the walk-in laundry and storage room are conveniently located on the 2nd level; the GOURMET kitchen with 42" oakwood cabinets, glass-ceramic surround backsplash, granite countertop, double sink, gas stove/oven, stainless steel appliances, and a WALK-IN pantry; the dining and living areas with crown molding and chair railings; the 2nd HUGE storage room; and the half bath were splendidly located on the main level. This jubilant home has a spellbinding bright open floor plan. The conveniences of life are merely minutes away, Baker's Park, downtown Frederick, shopping centers and malls, restaurants, gas stations, Marc train, movie theaters, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Super Walmart, and more. ===IMPORTANT INFORMATION: (1) REPLACED on 11/2018, the exterior and interior units of the heating and cooling systems, including the furnace; (2) NEWER stainless steel appliances; (3) the water heater is 75 gallons capacity; (4) NEWLY installed on 10/2020, the two ceiling fans; (5) NEWLY installed on 10/2019, the storm door with "removable" screen and glass windows, (6) Freshly painted on 05/2021, walls and doors around the house, and (7) Professionally done on 05/2021, the front patio's "landscape", "hardscape", and the "raised concrete" garden beds.
ShoppingPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Wayfair Memorial Day Sale Is Here and It’s Epic

Memorial Day savings are starting early this year. Walmart already announced some of their super savings and now the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale is here with savings up to 70%! Now’s the time to stock up on organizing supplies and decor to get your home and kitchen ready for summer.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021: what to expect and when deals start

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is almost here, and, if last year's event is anything to go by - it should be a fantastic chance to bag a bargain on any number of appliances, outdoor items, or even some great smart tech gadgets. If you're getting prepped and ready for the big day itself - sit tight, we're expecting deals to drop anytime now. In the meantime, if you'd like a little sneak preview of what to expect... we've got all the info right here - including last year's best Lowe's Memorial Day sale items.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

The Home Depot launched a two-day sale to compete with Way Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The end of April has brought a flurry of big sales, including the most-anticipated home savings event of the year, Way Day 2021, which launched yesterday. To keep things interesting, a number of competing brands have launched their own versions of mega two-day spring sales, including Walmart and, yes, The Home Depot. In fact, right now you can snag up to 40% off décor including rugs, accent mirrors and lighting as well as all sorts of furniture at The Home Depot’s flash savings event.
ShoppingTODAY.com

Best Memorial Day furniture sales and deals for 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Your furniture has gotten...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where Will Home Depot Be in 1 Year?

Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the world's largest home-improvement chain, is showing no signs of slowing down. The Atlanta-based retailer recently announced year-over-year revenue and profit growth of 32.7% and 84.6%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Expectations were for decelerating growth coming out of the pandemic, as consumers start...
AnimalsPosted by
Q 105.7

Shut Up and Take my Money! Home Depot is Selling Giant 7-Foot Bears

First, it was the 9-foot skeleton from Home Depot at Halloween, now the new hot item from Home Depot is their huge 7-foot bear statues. Bear sightings have been on the rise in the Capital Region. Several "doorbell" videos show black bears getting into people's trash, bird feeders, and even jumping into a hot tub.