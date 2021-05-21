White House offers infrastructure counterproposal to GOP of $1.7 trillion

If you read the right-wing media these days, you're probably convinced that the U.S. economy is in free fall. Out of control inflation! Gas lines from the 1970s! Weak jobs numbers! Republicans are rolling out their timeless playbook: trashing the country on the way out, demanding austerity from Democrats trying to clean up the mess, and then blaming spending for everything. Meanwhile, the Biden White House's communications team is operating with all the urgency of a retirement community Bingo tournament director. The president and his advisers need to learn the art of self-promotion from the Trump administration, and take control of this narrative before it sets in.