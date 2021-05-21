newsbreak-logo
POTUS

White House offers infrastructure counterproposal to GOP of $1.7 trillion

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden administration has offered a counterproposal to the GOP on the infrastructure plan that would bring its total cost from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

Jen Psaki
