Senators Seek to Get Pentagon To Achieve a Clean Audit
A group of Senators introduced a bipartisan bill earlier this week that would hold the Pentagon accountable for getting its finances in order. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced the 2021 Audit the Pentagon Act on Wednesday. This past year, the Defense Department completed its third-ever departmentwide financial audit—30 years after such reviews of federal departments and agencies were required by law. It failed all three, but has made some progress.www.govexec.com