Shares of precious metals miner Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) were higher by about 16% at 2:30 p.m. EDT on May 17. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) were each up around 12%. And Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) was sitting with an 11% gain. Although each had traded slightly higher earlier in the day, they were all within about $1 of their peaks.