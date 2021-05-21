newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Lawmaker Pushes Federal Agencies to Allow Schools to Use Their Buildings

By Eric Katz
GovExec.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne lawmaker has come up with a potential solution for helping get children back to in-person learning in a physically distanced environment: put them up in federal buildings. The 2021 Leasing Every Available Real Property Now (LEARN) Act (H.R. 3418) would authorize the General Services Administration, which manages most federal property, or other agency heads to rent out their federal buildings to local governments for schooling. The measure would target buildings located near existing elementary or secondary schools for the rentals “for the purpose of expanding in-person education.” Many federal buildings have significant open space, as a 25% maximum capacity instituted by the Biden administration remains in effect and large portions of the federal workforce are still not reporting to their normal duty stations.

