newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

US enacts 'Real Water' recall amid reports of death, illness

By KEN RITTER
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand Real Water and ordered the company to surrender records in investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it.

Brent Jones, company president, and attorneys for the company and the bottler, AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., did not immediately respond Friday to email messages about a U.S. District Court order issued Wednesday. The order stopped the production and distribution of the product marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.

Jones and the company did not contest the order, called a consent decree, or admit wrongdoing pending further hearings. Telephone numbers for Jones and the company were no longer in service.

The product is sold as premium alkalized drinking water in distinctive boxy blue bottles touting “E2 Electron Energized Technology.” Labels say it is “infused with negative ions” and offers healthy detoxifying properties.

The federal civil complaint calls the product brand “Re2al Water Drinking Water," and says it is treated with chemicals including caustic lye and a mineral salt.

Water is drawn from the Las Vegas-area municipal supply, according to the complaint, filtered and processed with potassium hydroxide, or lye, the chemical potassium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride, a salt.

“Defendants claim to use a proprietary ‘ionizer’ apparatus to apply an electrical current to this mixture, which allegedly creates positively charged and negatively charged solutions,” the complaint says.

It says the negatively charged solution is marketed as “E2 Concentrate” taste-enhancer for coffee, tea and wine — and diluted in tanks and packaged for home delivery and commercial sales as “alkaline” Real Water.

The complaint alleges the “manufacture and distribution of adulterated and/or misbranded bottled drinking water and chemical concentrate” that “may have been rendered injurious to health.”

The consent decree requires the company to recall and destroy all the product produced before Wednesday; to turn over to the FDA records about processing, bottling and distribution; and to submit to unannounced inspections of company facilities in Las Vegas, suburban Henderson, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona.

The company is committed to paying the cost of FDA activities at a rate of more than $100 per hour, and it must notify the agency before any change of ownership, reorganization or bankruptcy.

The Las Vegas-based Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported five more cases of liver illness believed to be linked to Real Water, including the death of a Clark County woman in her 60s who had underlying medical conditions. The report brought to 16 the number of acute non-viral hepatitis cases tied by the district to the product.

Several negligence and deceptive trade practices lawsuits in state court allege many more injuries. They accuse Jones, Real Water and Affinitylifestyles.com Inc. of causing a woman’s death; liver damage to children and internal organ damage to adults leading to hospitalizations; and at least one liver transplant.

A case pending in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas seeks class-action status on behalf of anyone injured in the U.S. after buying Real Water.

In court filings, the company acknowledges the FDA investigation but not that Real Water caused illnesses.

Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, issued an apology in mid-March on the company's drinkrealwater.com website and an assurance that "the lessons learned in this will drive further improvement in the brand."

The FDA issued a statement in April calling it “crucial" for people not to "drink, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water.”

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Mineral Water#Lawsuits#Chemicals#Health Authorities#Federal Bankruptcy Court#Water Damage#Federal Court#Drinking Water#Real Water#Republican#Drinkrealwater Com#U S District Court#Ap#Recall#Liver Illness#Federal Authorities#Court Filings#Liver Damage#Defendants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
Related
EconomyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

U.S. durable goods orders drop 1.3% in April

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. orders for big-ticket manufactured goods dropped unexpectedly in April for the first time in 11 months as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that orders for factory goods meant to last at least three years fell 1.3% in...
EnvironmentPosted by
WHIO Dayton

'Nothing looks good' preparing for summer wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Wearing soot-smudged, fire-resistant clothing and helmets, several wildland firefighters armed with hoes moved through a stand of ponderosa pines as flames tore through the underbrush. The firefighters weren’t there to extinguish the fire. They had started it. The prescribed burn, ignited this month near the...
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Journal: 2 vaccines by China appear effective

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear to be safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. The report, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, concluded the two vaccines are about 73% and 78% effective, as Sinopharm has previously claimed.
EconomyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

States tap federal aid to shore up empty unemployment funds

Businesses could be spared billions of dollars of higher taxes in coming years — potentially freeing up money to spend on employees or invest in their operations — as a result of federal coronavirus aid flowing to the states. Governors and lawmakers in more than half the states are planning...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 38,000 from 444,000...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks

PARIS — (AP) — Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday as they launched a large trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study will test vaccine candidate formulas against the...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: UK says variant could delay ending restrictions

LONDON — The British government says a fast-spreading new coronavirus variant could delay its plans to lift remaining social restrictions next month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that “we may need to wait” beyond the planned date of June 21. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early...
ChinaPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Thai officials vow to curb risks by fighting wildlife trade

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand is ramping up efforts to curb trade in wildlife to help reduce the risk of future pandemics, officials said Thursday, though it was unclear whether that would mean an end to all sales of exotic species in the wildlife trafficking hub. The government intends to...
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

'A whirlwind': 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first winner of Ohio's first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize was driving to her family's home in suburban Cleveland when she received a call about the good news — from Gov. Mike DeWine. A few minutes later Abbigail Bugenske was in her parents'...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Britain PM defends virus record after criticism

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain’s coronavirus response and is unfit for office. Johnson denies an allegation by Dominic Cummings that his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths. The prime minister says, “at every stage, we’ve been governed by a determination to protect life, to save life.”
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Morocco moves to vaccinate prison inmates 45 and up

SALE, Morocco — (AP) — About 300 inmates in a prison near the Moroccan capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19, among the latest prisoners to benefit from a vaccination campaign that authorities say reflects a commitment to protect a population considered especially vulnerable. Inmates age 45 and older lined up...
IndustryPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A group of eight Australian teenage environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. But their lawyer claimed victory in the Federal Court's ruling that the government has a duty to prevent future climate harm. The...
Real EstatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was much more than economists were expecting heading into the summer.
TechnologyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

LONDON — (AP) — Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. Four groups complained to data protection authorities in France, Austria, Greece, Italy and the...