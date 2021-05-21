Have you seen her? Osceola County deputies searching for 15-year-old Kissimmee girl

Orlando, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the community for help finding a missing teenager last seen in Kissimmee on Wednesday.

Jaime Ashanti Major, 15, was last seen May 19 around 3 p.m.

Deputies were called to the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park where Major was reported missing.

She is described as a black female, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′06″, and weighs around 160 pounds.

Major was last seen wearing a bright multi-colored jacket, black shorts with a white strip down the side, and yellow crocs.