Tar Heel Depth Headlines ILWomen's 2021 Women's DI Media All-Americans

Will the UNC basketball program take a shot at 5-star point guard Mikey Williams, or will they pass on a player that may never step foot on a college court?. Mikey Williams, a 5-star point guard in the class of 2023, has “reopened” his recruitment, which had previously been narrowed down to just 10 schools. Now, Williams will be considering those 10 schools, and any number of others that decide to get involved; that according to a Wednesday night tweet from Joe Tipton of Tipton Edits.