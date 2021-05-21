Tar Heel Depth Headlines ILWomen's 2021 Women's DI Media All-Americans
(Photo Courtesy: UNC Athletics/ Jeffrey Camarati) Inside Lacrosse is proud to announce the 2021 Women's DI All-Americans. ILWomen staff and contributors were asked to select four first-team, four second-team, and four third-team attackers and defenders, then three first-team, three second-team and three third-team midfielders, and finally one first-team, one second-team and one third-team draw specialist and goalkeeper. The teams were selected based on the cumulative total of votes received, with honorable mention honorees receiving more than one vote.www.insidelacrosse.com