It can easily be said for many NFL players and hopefuls that they can't catch a break, but not David Irving. The 27-year-old has been granted plenty of opportunities to live up to his freakishly athletic potential, but he can't ever stick the landing. The former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher signed on with the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2020, after having been reinstated from an indefinite suspension, but couldn't carve his way onto the field for more than 40 defensive snaps and delivered zero sacks. He'd re-sign with the Raiders this past February, but he's now been released roughly three months later -- the team announced on Friday.