LEMON BUTTER BARS

Blueberry cornmeal pancakes are one of my favorite things to make for Sunday brunch, and I’ve always wanted to make a dessert using the same flavors. (Let’s just ignore the fact that pancakes are basically a dessert on their own.) But a recent trip to my local grocery store set off a revelation, when I found freeze-dried fruit. The first thought that came to mind was: “I might be able to turn those pancakes into cookies!” Sure, I got some weird looks, but it wasn’t the first time, and, let’s be real, it probably won’t be the last.