LEMON BUTTER BARS

Lemon chia seed pudding, with a bright, lemony flavor. Naturally sweetened, full of healthy fiber, and easy to prep ahead. Vegan, dairy-free, and paleo. I’m very into the lemon chia combo lately (see this muffin recipe if you are too ;). Chia pudding is one of my favorite breakfasts because it’s easy to prep ahead, full of fiber (keeps you full longer!), and totally customizable. Over the years, I’ve developed my go-to chia pudding recipe based on one serious preference: I prefer a thicker chia pudding to a watery chia pudding (I can’t be the only one). To get a thicker chia pudding consistency, I use more chia seeds than most recipes call for and make sure the liquid is at least half canned coconut milk, which makes it extra creamy and delicious.