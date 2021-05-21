Meadowlakes considers hiring third-party restaurant operator

Al Redzematovic, owner of Mambo Italiano Ristorante in Bertram, soon could be the new operator of Hidden Falls restaurant in Meadowlakes if approved by the City Council. The restaurant at 220 Meadowlakes Drive is currently owned and operated by the city through the Meadowlakes Public Facilities Corp. The proposed new operating contract would allow Redzematovic, who has experience operating similar golf club restaurants, to introduce new menu items while keeping popular existing items available on request. He has also indicated to city officials that he intends to retain the current restaurant staff.