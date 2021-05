A much-awaited bill introduced at the Capitol last week to protect Colorado kids from super-potent pot turned out to be only a pale imitation of what we had hoped for. Most notably, House Bill 1317 places no potency limits on THC, the mind-altering ingredient in pot and pot-laced products. THC would have been capped at 15% in draft legislation touted earlier in the session. The pot lobby is breathing a sigh of relief. It no doubt had twisted a lot of arms to achieve that outcome, and its efforts paid off.