A California beachgoer made a uncommon and creepy discovery last Friday while taking a walk at Crystal Cove. According to The Hill, Ben Estes came across a black 18-inch sea creature that experts have identified as a Pacific footballfish—a deep-sea angler fish that is rarely seen ashore. After snapping a photo of the specimen, Estes reportedly alerted state park rangers and lifeguards about the bizarre-looking find. Crystal Cove State Park officials have since posted the man’s photo along with some of their own, highlighting the fish’s unusual physical features, including its large mouth lined with transparent, menacing teeth; a dorsal fin that extends to the front of its body; as well as a long stalk on its head that features a phosphorescent bulb to attract prey. The latter feature indicates the fish is a female.