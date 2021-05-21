Mercer, Southern Crescent Technical College sign new transfer articulation agreement

McDONOUGH – Mercer University and Southern Crescent Technical College (SCTC) recently signed a new transfer articulation agreement through 2024. “Through the continuation of this second decade of partnership, Mercer and SCTC are providing greater access to education throughout the state of Georgia and the Metro Atlanta region. We say, ‘At Mercer, everyone majors in changing the world,’ and this agreement will continue to assist our graduates in making great strides to improve their own lives and their communities,” said Dr. Penny L. Elkins, senior vice president for enrollment management at Mercer.