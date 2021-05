The Jacksonville Jaguars are in talks with Tim Tebow on a one year deal as a tight end. The 33 year old former Gator was drafted as a QB by the Broncos in the first round of 2010. He bounced around a few teams including the Jets, Patriots and the Eagles which was his last team. He also had a baseball career in the minor leagues with the Mets, during which he played on the class a team in Columbia, just down the road.