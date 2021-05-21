newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

DPS Increases Highway Enforcement for Click It or Ticket, Memorial Day Weekend

By Department of Public Safety
microplexnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind drivers to travel safely as we close out May and head into the Memorial Day holiday. Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), looking for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

www.microplexnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Texas Dps#Highway Patrol#Highway Safety#State Troopers#Traffic Police#Road Traffic#Texans#Dwi#Ems#Txdot#Dps Enforcement Efforts#Visit Drive Texas#Traffic Congestion#Crash#Vehicles#Traffic Laws#Heavy Traffic#Emergency Lights#Tow Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Louisiana StateGonzales Weekly Citizen

Law enforcement agencies set for Click It, or Ticket initiative

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies for the National Click It, or Ticket initiative. During this period, deputies will be conducting random seat belt checks, enforcing Louisiana seat belt laws, and educating the public on the importance of how a seat belt can help save lives, according to a news release.
Colorado StateMountain Mail

Click It or Ticket enforcement begins Monday

Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol announced a Click It or Ticket enforcement period beginning Monday and running through June 6. The enforcement period will focus on travelers to buckle up to avoid a citation. In 2020, 612 people, including pedestrians, were killed on Colorado roads. Of those...
Public SafetyKRGV

DPS increasing patrol units ahead of Memorial Day

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced they’re increasing patrols ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. "If you're going to be drinking and driving, it’s your risk. You will get stopped and you will get arrested for that so make sure you have a designated driver,” DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said. “Don’t be speeding. Buckle up, be a defensive and driver and keep in mind DPS is working aggressively to make sure we make it back home safe. Your life is important to us so our troopers will be working diligently."
Public Safetystormlakeradio.com

Click It Or Ticket Campaign Happening Around Memorial Day

Iowa law enforcement will be conducting a “Click It Or Ticket” Campaign around the Memorial Day weekend. The campaign will run from May 24th through June 6th. Preliminary data shows there were five traffic fatalities on Iowa roadways over the Memorial Day weekend last year. There were nearly three-thousand traffic crashes in Iowa in May of 2020. Of those crashes, 167 individuals were injured because there were not wearing a seat belt.
Trafficpenbaypilot.com

Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign kicks off May 24

The Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Highway Safety reminds drivers to “Survive Your Drive”. Together with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) two-week Click It or Ticket Campaign, the Maine Buckle Up. No Excuses! Campaign kicks-off on May 24 with State police, municipal police, and sheriff departments stepping up patrols through June 6, 2021.
Pennsylvania StateCourier-Express

PSP participating in 'Click It or Ticket' traffic enforcement program

PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program through Sunday, June 6. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations –one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
Colorado Statejulesburgadvocate.com

Click It or Ticket enforcement period kickoff with CDOT as fatalities surge

DENVER – With traffic fatalities up 12% over this time last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are partnering with 47 law enforcement agencies for the largest seat belt enforcement campaign of the year, Click It or Ticket. A press conference will also serve as the kickoff for multiple impaired driving awareness campaigns set to run this summer.
Public SafetyShawnee News-Star

Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign ongoing through June 6

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) and Oklahoma law enforcement want to remind all drivers of the importance of seat belt use. The annual 'Click It or Ticket' campaign is a high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from May 24 through June 6, 2021. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep families safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with the busy travel season.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

"Click It or Ticket" Seat Belt Use Enforcement Project

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” Enforcement effort from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, June 6, 2021. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. We will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seat belt. We will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan police agencies kick off Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police across Michigan began a special seat belt enforcement campaign on Monday, which will run for the next two weeks. Several police departments, sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police are taking part in the federally funded Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement through June 6. Police will work special patrols to look for motorists wearing seat belts in addition to their normal patrols.
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Chattanooga PD to increase seat belt enforcement during national 'Click It or Ticket' mobilization

The Chattanooga Police Department is set to increase seat belt enforcement during a national "Click It or Ticket" mobilization from May 24 through June 6. In 2020, 403 people were killed in Tennessee traffic crashes for not wearing a seatbelt, representing around 33 percent of the total traffic fatalities in the state last year, according to information from Tennessee's Integrated Traffic Analysis Network.
Junction City, KSWIBW

JCPD to participate in statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents will see a higher police presence and more enforcement of state seatbelt laws from May 21 through May 31. The Junction City Police Department says from May 21 through May 31, drivers can expect to see more police vehicles on city streets as it will join 180 other law enforcement agencies enforcing seatbelt laws and other traffic laws as part of the 2021 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. It said the event is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Ohio StateWTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to click it or ticket

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Memorial Day weekend traffic coming soon, highway patrol officers are reminding drivers to buckle up. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is doing this along with other law enforcement across the nation as part of the “click it or ticket” campaign. Although not having a seat...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Click it or ticket!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Starting next week, it’s safety first with a new campaign to promote good driving habits. Various law enforcement groups around town will be looking to enforce traffic laws, seat belt usage, and making sure children are in their proper car seats. Authorities say it’s the little...
TrafficWJFW-TV

Click It Or Ticket intensified safety belt enforcement campaign starts

"We're glad to see people traveling again, and we want them to do it safely," Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. "The single, most important way motorists can protect themselves and their passengers, is by making sure everyone's buckled up, for each and every trip." "We aren't handing...