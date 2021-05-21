newsbreak-logo
NBA

How to bet the final NBA Play-in Game: Grizzlies vs Warriors

By OutKick Bets
outkick.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last game of an entertaining Western Conference Play-In Tournament happens tonight with the Warriors and Grizzlies. A few weeks ago, Outkick posted an article about getting the Warriors at +100 to make the playoffs. As of right now, the Grizzlies are +184 to win the game. Meaning you have some opportunity to hedge if you think the Grizzlies win the game. I don’t, but this is a way to secure profit, and that’s the only important thing.

