newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCfX9_0a7L585P00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story in a description that drew a rebuke from a sexual assault prevention group.

Bouchard vowed not to drop out of the race and blamed "dirty politics” for bringing the story to light.

Bouchard, 55, initially disclosed what he described as a typical teenage relationship in a Facebook Live video to supporters on Thursday. He later confirmed the girl's age to the Casper Star-Tribune.

“It’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in the video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

Bouchard married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, when both were living in Florida. They divorced three years later, he told the newspaper. She killed herself when she was 20, Bouchard said.

Online records list a woman with her name as being buried at a Jacksonville cemetery in 1990. The newspaper chose not to identify the woman.

Bouchard, a gun rights activist who co-owns a septic system servicing business with his wife, did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Framing it as “Romeo and Juliet” is wrong and dangerous, said Kristen Schwartz, executive director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

“Laws exist to protect young people involved in these situations,” Schwartz said. “There’s a reason we have laws against sexual abuse of a minor and it’s because the brain of a 14-year-old is not developed enough to make mature decisions about sex and sexuality."“

Schwartz added: “Any language that would minimize things that are a crime is harmful. It’s harmful to survivors and it’s harmful to our greater community.”

Bouchard and the girl were able to legally marry because Florida at the time allowed marriage at any age with a judge’s approval if a pregnancy was involved and a parent consented.

Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against Cheney in 2022 after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bouchard said he decided to post the video to get ahead of a story about his previous marriage. In the video, He claims an unnamed reporter and a “political opposition research company” were driving the effort together.

Bouchard said he didn't think Cheney was involved in the disclosure and Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler denied any involvement.

He said he and the girl were under pressure to have an abortion, which they refused. The son, now an adult, has become “almost” estranged from him after making “some wrong choices in his life,” Bouchard said.

“A lot of pressure. Pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you. I wasn’t going to do it, and neither was she,” Bouchard said. “And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere. And the only thing I could see as the right thing to do was to get married and take care of him.”

Bouchard said the disclosure wouldn’t stop him from seeking higher office.

“Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race,” he said. “We’re going to continue to raise money because my record stands on its own.”

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Sexual Abuse#Baby Girl#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assault#Ap#The Casper Star Tribune#The Associated Press#Republicans#Pregnant#Marriage#Wyo#Teenagers#Dirty Politics#Survivors#Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sex Crimescitizensjournal.us

‘Like The Romeo And Juliet Story’: Anthony Bouchard, Primary Challenger To Liz Cheney, Defends Impregnating A 14-Year-Old

Republican House candidate Anthony Bouchard acknowledged in an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune Thursday that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Bouchard, a Wyoming state legislator seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, first revealed his past actions in a Facebook live video saying that he had a relationship with the girl, but omitted her age. He said that he made the revelation to beat the press after learning that some were looking into it.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Man Vying For Cheney's House Seat Impregnated 14-Year-Old Girl When He Was 18, Compares It to 'Romeo and Juliet'

After voting to impeach former President Trump and getting ousted as head of the GOP Conference Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney now has to fend off a slew of Wyomingites with their sights set on her House seat. One of them is Anthony Bouchard, a conservative Republican and a member of the Wyoming Senate. But Bouchard is juggling a controversy of his own: On Thursday, he revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, comparing their whirlwind romance to Romeo and Juliet.
Wyoming Stateksjd.org

‘Quit Lying to Us, Liz:’ Cheney in Trouble with Some Local Wyoming Republicans

Following her removal from her leadership position last week, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is only viewed favorably by 18 percent of Republicans nationwide, according to a recent poll from the Economist. And limited data from Wyoming shows she’s trailing by double digits to some of her potential 2022 primary challengers. So, why exactly has Cheney become so unpopular so quickly, even among her supposed base in Jackson Hole? Will Walkey from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, talked to a few locals there to find out.
Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
PoliticsEsquire

You Mean Liz Cheney Is Still...a Republican?

Wait a minute. What’s that I see? Is it the Liz Cheney bandwagon going over the cliff? Jonathan Swan of Axios was there at the brink to wave as the bandwagon plunged toward the rocks below. “I think you have to look at the specifics of each one of those...
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Protestors welcome U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was greeted by a group of protesters during her most recent trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Monday. Cheney accepted an invitation from Wyoming State Representative Clark Stith of District 48 for a chance to discuss points...
PoliticsSioux City Journal

Cheney: Our duty as Americans

I have been privileged to see first-hand how powerful and how fragile freedom is. Twenty-eight years ago, I stood outside a polling place, a schoolhouse in western Kenya. Soldiers had chased away people lined up to vote. A few hours later, the people began streaming back in, risking further attack, undaunted in their determination to exercise their right to vote.
Washington, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mother of cop who died after Jan. 6 makes plea for 1/6 commission

WASHINGTON — Republicans are poised to block legislation that would create a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, despite both a bipartisan effort to salvage the bill and a last-minute push by the mother of a Capitol Police officer who collapsed and died after the siege. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Protestsweeklyblitz.net

American patriots need to be united

Patriots should be united in demanding answers about the murder of Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is leading the way on that and has called for the feds to “release the tapes” in her case and others. Writes Michelle Malkin. If you listen to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WDBO

GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.