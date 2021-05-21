newsbreak-logo
7-Eleven/Laredo Taco Co. opens in Pasadena

By Yvette Orozco, STAFF WRITER, Yvette Orozco
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pasadena Chamber of Commerce will host a May 27 ribbon cutting for the new 7-Eleven/Laredo Taco Co. at 4646 Spencer Highway. This is the fourth Pasadena location. The convenience store/gas station is the most recent 7-Eleven location since its return to the Houston area in 2013 after a nearly 30-year absence. The original home of the Slurpee, 7-Eleven stores were a prominent go-to convenience store before disappearing from Houston region in the 1980s.

