7-Eleven/Laredo Taco Co. opens in Pasadena
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce will host a May 27 ribbon cutting for the new 7-Eleven/Laredo Taco Co. at 4646 Spencer Highway. This is the fourth Pasadena location. The convenience store/gas station is the most recent 7-Eleven location since its return to the Houston area in 2013 after a nearly 30-year absence. The original home of the Slurpee, 7-Eleven stores were a prominent go-to convenience store before disappearing from Houston region in the 1980s.www.houstonchronicle.com