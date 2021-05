Wood was the lead developer when Ethereum was built and is now the founder of Parity Technologies, which created Polkadot and is in the middle of finally rolling out its system of interconnected “parachains.” The EVM is what enables Ethereum to run smart contracts, the innovation it’s known for popularizing. When the original team built Ethereum, they tried not to stray too far from what the world was familiar with at that point, which was Bitcoin, Wood said.