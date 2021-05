For the third straight year, YouTube is doing exclusive MLB broadcasts, with 21 games available for free on that site this year (including Thursday afternoon’s Giants-Reds game). As with last season, MLB Network’s Scott Braun is again calling the majority of these games, and he spoke to AA Wednesday about how the broadcasts have changed since last year. Braun said one big difference is the ability to mic up players for each game, which he thinks adds a lot to the broadcasts.