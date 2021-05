BRISTOL -- The Bristol Hospital Foundation is hoping to “drag” some money in this weekend with a special virtual event. Drinks & Drag, which was started in 2019 and canceled last year because of the pandemic, will be aired as a virtual event on Saturday at 8 p.m. The original show, which was held at Broadview Manor, was open only to Bristol Hospital employees and board members, but the performance this year, entitled “Broadway on Broadview,” will be open to anyone by visiting BristolHealth.org/drinks-drag.