Notes, observations, analysis, clips and more from the Trail Blazers' dominant 130-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at FedEx Forum. This one was basically over late in the second quarter, Portland playing with the edge, intensity and – as Damian Lillard called it on Tuesday night – "desperation" befitting a team in need of a statement win. It was Memphis who failed to meet the challenge in these teams' third and final meeting, despite the Blazers playing on the second leg of a road back-to-back. Making matters more impressive was how they responded to a brief threat, stepping on the Grizzlies' throat again early in the fourth quarter. There are countless positives to take from Wednesday's win; it's probably the Blazers' best of the season. But the attitude Portland' played with, almost from start to finish, might be the most telling and sustainable one.