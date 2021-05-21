Rain chances return Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to severe storms. We have a 60% chance for showers and storms throughout the day. We are going to be anticipating a strong line of storms to develop around sunset. The main threats with this line of storms are high winds and large hail. The hail could reach up to baseball size in the strongest of the storms. Once the line of storms develops, we could anticipate winds up to 80 mph being possible. We have a low tornado threat and a low flooding threat. The tornado threat is primarily to our west and out of the area. Storms will move in throughout the night hours again. The biggest threat with the night storms will be strong winds and large hail. Storms will develop once again tomorrow evening and last throughout the night hours.