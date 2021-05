St Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The St. Louis Cardinals (21-14) and the Milwaukee Brewers (19-16) will compete in the NL Central Division tournament at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. St. Louis concluded the series against the Colorado Rockies by a sweep at 3-0 over the weekend. After that victory, the Cardinals managed to win nine of their last 11 outings. St. Louis recorded 16 runs scored in their last three matches and four or more runs in four of their last eight contests. Tommy Edman led the Cardinals with six RBIs and 41 hits while Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson combined for 39 RBIs and 74 hits. In their recent triumph over the Rockies, 3rd Baseman Nolan Arenado led St. Louis with two runs scored on one hit and an RBI.