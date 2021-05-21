newsbreak-logo
J. Cole Joins Beatclub, Music Creation Marketplace Launching This Year

By William Earl
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are proud to have J. Cole join Beatclub,” says Timbaland. “He has made a massive impact on many music creators through his work not only as an artist, but also as a songwriter, producer, beat maker and label executive (Dreamville). Having Cole partner with Beatclub to sell his beats as a producer on our platform opens the doors to millions of other creators looking to do business this way. We look forward to working with J. Cole, Ib, and the rest of the Dreamville team to ensure that they can build another revenue stream while also helping them continue their legacy in the music creation space.”

MusicBillboard

Doja Cat, John Legend Join Eco-Friendly Music NFT Marketplace OneOf

As the music industry continues to ride the non-fungible token (NFT) wave, it has also become well-acquainted with the new art form's downsides -- which include high economic barriers to entry and a negative impact on the environment. But a new marketplace built specifically for music NFTs aims to help.
Internettribuneledgernews.com

Snapchat launches editing tool, gifting and marketplace for creators

May 21—NEW DELHI — Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat, has announced a number of initiatives to help creators on its platform grow their audience and build business. At its third Partner Summit, Snap Inc. revealed that the platform reaches over 500 million monthly active users with roughly 40% of its community located outside of North America and Europe. In India, Snapchat has grown daily active users (DAU) over 100% year-on-year (y-o-y) in each of the last five quarters.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Watch J. Cole ‘The LA Leakers’ Freestyle

This has been 12 years in the making the host of LA Leakers say. J. Cole stops by the Power 106 LA franchise and drops a dope freestyle for us. Sounding like on top of the game, the elite rapper drops some raps over two classics: Souls of Mischief’s ‘93 Til Infinity‘ and Mike Jones’ ‘Still Tippin‘. We haven’t heard a radio freestyle from Cole in a long time so this is refreshing.
MusicThe FADER

J. Cole shares “a m a r i” music video

J. Cole's last seven days have featured the release of his new album The Off-Season and his professional basketball debut for Rwanda's national team (he scored three points in a game that saw the Rwanda Patriots defeat Nigeria's River Hoopers 83-60). Today, Cole has revealed the first music video from The Off-Season for the track "a m a r i. " The clip reunites Cole with Mez, the director who lensed the 2019 clip for Cole's song "Middle Child." There's no overarching narrative to speak of, just Cole dressed to impress in a number of different settings, some torn fro the song's lyrics and others that are a bit more surreal. Check it out above.
Entertainmenthotradiomaine.com

(Watch) J. Cole Crushes a Freestyle with the LA Leakers

J. Cole’s new album Off-season drops Friday and to celebrate that J. Cole gave us a very rare freestyle. J. Cole rapped for more than 4 minutes with the LA LEAKERS. J. Cole isn’t the only one dropping on Friday. Nicki Minaj has hinted at dropping something as well. Check out the freestyle below and let us know what you think!
MusicStereogum

Stream J. Cole’s New Album The Off-Season

J. Cole’s new album, The Off-Season, is out now. The rapper announced it last week and then released the single “i n t e r l u d e.” He started off this week by releasing a mini-documentary called Applying Pressure about the making of the album, which arrived alongside a rumor that he would be playing for the Rwandan national basketball team. But when he’s not playing ball, he’s still releasing music. Producers on the album include Timbaland, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jake One, Frank Dukes, and more. Stream The Off-Season below.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Reveals "The Off-Season" Tracklist & Producers

It's time. J. Cole's The Off-Season arrives at midnight, heralded by an incendiary L.A. Leakers freestyles and a pair of pre-release singles. Hours ahead of the big release, Cole took to Instagram to unveil the official tracklist, which features twelve tracks and (unsurprisingly) no features. At least none that we know of, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Cole carry on the tradition in that regard.
EntertainmentHipHopDX.com

Jermaine Dupri Can’t Believe J. Cole’s Freestyle Bars

J. Cole made waves throughout the Hip Hop culture with his return to the freestyle booth. Cole popped up on The LA Leakers on Wednesday (May 13) and like many fans, even Jermaine Dupri was impressed with his fellow North Carolina native’s lyrical precision. “Hardest shit out the South since...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

J. Cole Drops Fiery 'Amari' Music Video

Following the long-awaited release of his sixth studio album The Off-Season last week, J.Cole is keeping the momentum at a high with a new music video for one of the tracklist’s frontrunners, “Amari.”. Directed by Mez for Heirs — the same brain behind the video for Cole’s 2019 track “Middle...
Cell Phonesmusically.com

Hip-hop music creation app Rap Fame reaches 10m downloads

Startup Rap Tech Studios has reached a new milestone for its Rap Fame app: more than 10m downloads across Apple and Google’s app stores. The app launched in 2018 as a way for people to record and share hip-hop tracks, with a built-in social network based around the idea of virtual ‘crews’. The app now has a catalogue of more than 1,000 beats for its users to work with, and says that more than 6m tracks were uploaded by that community between 2019 and 2020.
Musichot969boston.com

J. Cole and Nicki Minaj both released new music at midnight

Couple of major album releases overnight. J. Cole dropped The Off Season featuring 12 tracks and collaborations with 21 Savage, Lil’ Baby and Cam’ron. And Nicki did as promises…she teased new music Friday and she actually re released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with 3 new tracks: Seeing Green with Drake and Lil’ Wayne, Fractions and Crocodile Tears.
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

J. Cole – “Amari” (Video)

Early reviews of J. Cole’s The Off-Season show that fans are definitely impressed with the Dreamville rapper’s latest body of work. Thanks to features from 21 Savage, Lil Baby (!!), Morray, Bas, and more, the project is without a great listen. Now that it’s here, Cole is rolling out new videos for songs, starting with “Amari.”
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Women Entrepreneurs Launch Marketplace For Black-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All women, Black-owned technology company launches HellaBlack, an e-commerce marketplace for Black retailers and Black enthusiasts, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7 pm EST. To celebrate, HellaBlack is hosting an Instagram Live launch party via @shophellablack at 7 pm EST. A community-curated marketplace...
Celebritieswild941.com

J. Cole Takeover All Weekend

J. Cole - a m a r i (Official Audio) J. Cole - The Off-Season is available now: https://JCole.lnk.to/OffSeasonConnect with J. Cole: https://www.instagram.com/realcoleworldhttps://twitter.com/jc... J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. Rapper J. Cole performs...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

J. Cole Shares No-Features Tracklist for New Album ‘The Off-Season’

The journey to The Off-Season has been a unique one. It was announced in the video for the ‘Album Of The Year‘ freestyle on which Cole rapped over Nas’ ‘Oochie Wally’, which made us believe it was a mixtape. Then, when he went on his feature run (which included guest...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: J. Cole – ‘a m a r i’

J. Cole is driving towards a chart-topping debut with his new album ‘The Off-Season.’ And while some would rest on their laurels, the MC is accelerating full speed with promotion. Moments ago, he unleashed the video for ‘a m a r i.’. Directed by Mez, the clip follows ‘Applying Pressure:...
CelebritiesSt. Louis American

J. Cole releases The Off-Season album, documentary

Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole‘s new single, “interlude,” off his highly anticipated album The Off-Season will be released Friday, May 14. After 2018’s K.O.D. album, he dropped Revenge of the Dreamers III, part of his Dreamville Records compilation in 2019. He revealed during a concert performance that same year that the long-awaited album The Fall Off would hit in 2020 - but it never came. Instead he dropped two singles, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.” An Instagram post implied that The Fall Off would be released after The Off-Season.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

J. Cole, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and More – New Projects This Week

The temperature is rising as summer approaches and this week offers some new highly anticipated albums. After months of hints, teasing and speculation, it's a Cole world once again. J. Cole drops his latest album, The Off-Season. Following the arrival of "Interlude" on May 7, the Fayetteville, N.C. rhymer delivers his sixth studio album. Prior to releasing the LP, the Dreamville Records CEO was spotted recording in the studio and even suggested that the album was complete because he had been riding around listening to it. Cole also confirmed on Monday (May 10) that he'd "see" his fans on Friday (May 14), implying the effort's release date. In conjunction with The Off-Season, J. Cole also delivered a 12-minute documentary titled, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary, via YouTube.
CelebritiesComplex

J. Cole’s Radio Freestyles, Ranked

J. Cole never stopped working, even when he stepped out of the constant spotlight. In his new documentary, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season, the Carolina rapper revealed that he spent some of his time away from the public eye to refine his skills behind the mic. “I put myself through drills,” he explained. “I really tried to work on my craft to reach new heights and push myself. That’s why I called it The Off-Season.”