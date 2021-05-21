5 UCLA Bruins to know versus LSU

Ryan Gunderson has only been on staff at UCLA for a few months, yet his pupils will be the most closely watched and critiqued on the team. UCLA’s Gunderson is on the learning curve as the new quarterback coach. He inherits a stable of players with talent and experience. Just not a lot of wins. And with this being UCLA’s most veteran team in many years, and win-now expectations, his group will be at the forefront of the season’s outcome.