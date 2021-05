Chamblee police are looking for a man suspected of assaulting and robbing a woman, then shooting at bystanders who tried to chase after him, officials said. According to the initial investigation report, the armed man grabbed the woman’s backpack as she was walking to a store on Chamblee Dunwoody Road near the intersection with Buford Highway. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the two struggled until the man threw the woman to the ground and began to run away.