Middle East

Liberal American Attitudes Are Starting To Shift On Israelis And Palestinians

By Audie Cornish
NPR
 5 days ago

NPR's Audie Cornish chats with editor-at-large of Jewish Currents Peter Beinart about Americans' changing opinions on Israelis and Palestinians. Americans' views on the plight of Palestinians are shifting. While the majority of Americans still sympathize with Israel, a Gallup poll taken before the most recent fighting shows a small but growing number of people believe the U.S. should put more pressure on Israel, and those people feel more favorable to the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. political debate over Israel since the latest conflict began has changed notably. To help understand American sentiments on the topic, we're joined by Peter Beinart, editor at large of Jewish Currents. Welcome to the program.

www.npr.org
