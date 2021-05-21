newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City School District Retires Offensive Native American Mascots

By Jodi Fortino
NPR
 4 days ago

A Kansas City area school district, named after a Native American tribe itself, is retiring some Native American mascots, deeming them derogatory or offensive. Public schools across the county are moving away from Native American-themed mascots. But what to do when your entire district is named after a tribe? This month, a Kansas City-area school district retired several Native American mascots, but its name - after the Shawnee Indian Mission - remains. Jodi Fortino of member station KCUR reports.

www.npr.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Education
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Trade School#Kansas Basketball#School History#State Schools#Kcur#The Navajo Nation#Lawrence High School#Subhuman#The Shawnee Tribe#Bonner Springs Braves#Argonia Red Raiders#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc#Shawnees#Kansas House#Native American History#Native People#Kansas City Area#State History Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
Kansas City, MOrockhurst.edu

Stories from the Class of 2021

These graduates have made their mark on RU. Now they make their mark on the world. At age 40, Hyoyoung Wells said she feels like she’s starting over. It wasn’t easy. Coming to America from South Korea at age 20, Wells raised her two children, but otherwise felt she had little purpose or drive. She didn’t speak English, either, furthering a feeling of isolation.
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Kansas City, MOdistrictadministration.com

Why mask mandates are ending in growing number of schools

A steady stream of superintendents and school boards are making masks optional even as the CDC urges keeping all COVID precautions in place until the end of the school year. Mask requirements came to an end over the last several days in several Kansas City, Missouri-area districts, including Blues Springs, Lee’s Summit and.
Kansas City, MOsarahscoop.com

Seven Things to Do When You Visit Kansas City, MO

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post on behalf of Visit Missouri. However, all opinions are my own. Missouri is full of amazing cities to visit. Born and raised in Kansas City, I admit I’m a little partial to this gem of a city. Kansas City has so much to offer when it comes to places to go and things to do!
Jackson County, MOKMBC.com

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: KCMO, Jackson County and Clay counties strip mask orders

The Kansas City metro area continues to reopen as more and more of the population gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has 311,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,029 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 39.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.