Kansas City School District Retires Offensive Native American Mascots
A Kansas City area school district, named after a Native American tribe itself, is retiring some Native American mascots, deeming them derogatory or offensive. Public schools across the county are moving away from Native American-themed mascots. But what to do when your entire district is named after a tribe? This month, a Kansas City-area school district retired several Native American mascots, but its name - after the Shawnee Indian Mission - remains. Jodi Fortino of member station KCUR reports.www.npr.org