Public Health

Another Shortage Caused By The Pandemic: Blood Plasma

By Keith Romer
NPR
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The U.S. is one of five countries that allow companies to pay blood plasma donors, supplying 2/3 of the global need for it. Collection rates fell in the pandemic, threatening the health of recipients.

