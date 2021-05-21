Miami Beach’s First Modern Boutique Bakery Opens up in Food Hall

https://pixabay.com/images/id-2436370/

The grand opening of Café Des Fleurs at the Lincoln eatery was announced on May 14th. Lincoln eatery is well-known as the first modern food hall in Miami. It is an exciting collaboration between French distributor Fabrice Levi and entrepreneur Nahomie Jean Louis.

This café is located at the happening Lincoln Road Mall. It intends to bring in the finest selection of fabulous croissants, macaroons, mille-feuille, and much more. It draws its inspiration from cafes in Europe and flower shops and is a boutique luxury café offering the best fine dining experience to its customers.

The Inspiration

Jean Louis was head explaining, “Ever since I was a child growing up in Haiti, I loved my parent’s parties and watching them entertain guests with a variety of spectacular amuse-bouche.”

She further went on to say that the baked goods and desserts served at the café are the same delicacies on which she grew up. “It’s the quality of our pastries, in addition to the time we take to craft our spectacular packaging, that sets our brand apart.”

At the Café de Fleurs, a typical day starts with bakers getting to work even before the sun rises. This ensures that every single batch of delicacies served here is totally fresh. You can enjoy warm croissants, beautiful baguettes, macaroons, and wonderful miniature desserts. Owner Nahomie Jean Louis has left no stones unturned to bring in the authentic French feeling to the café. All the major ingredients are sourced directly from France.

This includes Herbs de Provence, jams, and French olive oil. The bakers use old-fashioned techniques to cook, retaining the original taste of France in the menu. Even the logo of the café displays the iconic landmark of France, the Eiffel Tower, introducing visitors to the taste they can expect.

The tagline of the café boldly states, “Let Them Eat Cake,” the famous quote attributed to Marie Antoinette, the Queen of France. Such unmistakable French vibes are reciprocated in the presentation of their desserts.

The Uniqueness

“When we collaborated on this project, Fabrice and I knew we wanted the café to be known for its gourmet breakfast boxes filled with the taste of France,” Nahomie was heard saying. She further elaborated, “Not only are these boxes very appealing to eat, but they are also well-decorated with hand-crafted edible flowers. What’s more, most of the items on our menu are Kosher and aim to provide a memorable and authentic experience.”

Nahomie partners in the creation of each edible box from the French Delice collections. Café des Fleurs looks forward to offering a unique creation that brings together elements of luxury, quality, and taste in an amazing package containing the best pastries on Miami Beach. If you want to post amazing photos on socials about your dining experience, Café Des Fleurs offers the perfect opportunity.

The place exhibits delicate feminine expressions in its décor. One can find a touch of pink everywhere in the café, and there is also a flower wall.

The Delicacies

Guests can savor sweet treats every day of the week. The café serves weekly specials that include a free macaroon given with the purchase of $10 or more on Mondays. BOGO is offered with French baguettes on Wednesdays, and two-for-one Challah is offered every Thursday and Friday. On weekends, brunch box specials are served.

Lunch specials are served at $14.99 from Monday to Friday. The pastry section of the Café features Croissant, Almond Croissants, Palm Ears, and Pain au Chocolat. The Parisian Pastries are available in three different fillings, apple, strawberry, and blueberry. Customers can also enjoy the signature Butter Spinach Feta Bistro, and other dishes such as the Quiche a Lorraine, Smoked Salmon Sandwich, and Brie Cheese Sandwich.

Besides the weekly specials, Café des Fleurs also has a monthly membership plan. It includes a complimentary brunch or breakfast box, a monthly choice between two baguettes or two pastries, and 15% off on all products. You can also participate in monthly food tasting events and receive an annual birthday cake.