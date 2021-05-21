newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami Beach’s First Modern Boutique Bakery Opens up in Food Hall

Posted by 
DIY Active
DIY Active
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9iwW_0a7L1gfu00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-2436370/

The grand opening of Café Des Fleurs at the Lincoln eatery was announced on May 14th. Lincoln eatery is well-known as the first modern food hall in Miami. It is an exciting collaboration between French distributor Fabrice Levi and entrepreneur Nahomie Jean Louis.

This café is located at the happening Lincoln Road Mall. It intends to bring in the finest selection of fabulous croissants, macaroons, mille-feuille, and much more. It draws its inspiration from cafes in Europe and flower shops and is a boutique luxury café offering the best fine dining experience to its customers.

The Inspiration

Jean Louis was head explaining, “Ever since I was a child growing up in Haiti, I loved my parent’s parties and watching them entertain guests with a variety of spectacular amuse-bouche.”

She further went on to say that the baked goods and desserts served at the café are the same delicacies on which she grew up. “It’s the quality of our pastries, in addition to the time we take to craft our spectacular packaging, that sets our brand apart.”

At the Café de Fleurs, a typical day starts with bakers getting to work even before the sun rises. This ensures that every single batch of delicacies served here is totally fresh. You can enjoy warm croissants, beautiful baguettes, macaroons, and wonderful miniature desserts. Owner Nahomie Jean Louis has left no stones unturned to bring in the authentic French feeling to the café. All the major ingredients are sourced directly from France.

This includes Herbs de Provence, jams, and French olive oil. The bakers use old-fashioned techniques to cook, retaining the original taste of France in the menu. Even the logo of the café displays the iconic landmark of France, the Eiffel Tower, introducing visitors to the taste they can expect.

The tagline of the café boldly states, “Let Them Eat Cake,” the famous quote attributed to Marie Antoinette, the Queen of France. Such unmistakable French vibes are reciprocated in the presentation of their desserts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhkdR_0a7L1gfu00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-2178371/

The Uniqueness

“When we collaborated on this project, Fabrice and I knew we wanted the café to be known for its gourmet breakfast boxes filled with the taste of France,” Nahomie was heard saying. She further elaborated, “Not only are these boxes very appealing to eat, but they are also well-decorated with hand-crafted edible flowers. What’s more, most of the items on our menu are Kosher and aim to provide a memorable and authentic experience.”

Nahomie partners in the creation of each edible box from the French Delice collections. Café des Fleurs looks forward to offering a unique creation that brings together elements of luxury, quality, and taste in an amazing package containing the best pastries on Miami Beach. If you want to post amazing photos on socials about your dining experience, Café Des Fleurs offers the perfect opportunity.

The place exhibits delicate feminine expressions in its décor. One can find a touch of pink everywhere in the café, and there is also a flower wall.

The Delicacies

Guests can savor sweet treats every day of the week. The café serves weekly specials that include a free macaroon given with the purchase of $10 or more on Mondays. BOGO is offered with French baguettes on Wednesdays, and two-for-one Challah is offered every Thursday and Friday. On weekends, brunch box specials are served.

Lunch specials are served at $14.99 from Monday to Friday. The pastry section of the Café features Croissant, Almond Croissants, Palm Ears, and Pain au Chocolat. The Parisian Pastries are available in three different fillings, apple, strawberry, and blueberry. Customers can also enjoy the signature Butter Spinach Feta Bistro, and other dishes such as the Quiche a Lorraine, Smoked Salmon Sandwich, and Brie Cheese Sandwich.

Besides the weekly specials, Café des Fleurs also has a monthly membership plan. It includes a complimentary brunch or breakfast box, a monthly choice between two baguettes or two pastries, and 15% off on all products. You can also participate in monthly food tasting events and receive an annual birthday cake.

DIY Active

DIY Active

192
Followers
137
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Look, we are all rushed these days. There aren’t enough hours in the day, much less time for driving back and forth to the gym or wherever you think you have to workout. There has to be another way? Or simply a more sustainable approach that doesn’t require travel time, fees, or even social skills? How about a DIY approach to exercise? "Home Fitness for Everyone.” That’s our mission – To help everyone take total control of their health anywhere, with the best expert at home fitness content around!

 https://diyactive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Hall#France#Gourmet#Food Drink#French Food#Grand Opening#Free Lunch#Caf Des Fleurs#Mille Feuille#Herbs De Provence#Delice#Bogo#Challah#The Parisian Pastries#Caf De Fleurs#Lincoln Eatery#Cafes#Fabulous Croissants#Brunch Box Specials#Fine Dining
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
DIY Active

Miami Spa Months Program to begin on July 1st

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is bringing back the much celebrated Miami Spa Months Programs on 1st July. This event will continue for two months till 31st August. The much-applauded return will be the 14th anniversary this year. It is also to be noted that it is the second-longest-running within the Miami Temptations Series. The Miami Temptations Series is further celebrated for highlighting the world-class day spas, wellness facilities, and hotels across Miami and its beautiful beaches.
Miami, FLPosted by
DIY Active

5 Best Yoga Studios in Miami, Florida

Are you looking for mental and physical wellness? Well, a holistic approach to wellness includes physical exercises along with promoting the relaxation of the mind. What can be better than yoga to achieve these?
Miami, FLMiami Herald

This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach. Harry’s Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

This James Beard Award-winning chef is bringing his famous pizza to South Beach

Michael Schwartz is leaving the mainland—sort of. The James Beard Award-winning chef behind such greats as Michael's Genuine and Amara at Paraiso is bringing his beloved pizza restaurant, Harry’s Pizzeria, to South Beach this summer. Years in the making, the 2,500-square-foot eatery will be the largest location for the small local chain with additional outposts in the Miami Design District and Coconut Grove.
Miami, FLcalleochonews.com

4 of the Best Japanese Restaurants in Miami

Miami offers an array of stellar Japanese restaurants that’ll bring Tokyo to you. When it comes to Japanese restaurants and food, the first thing that pops into most people’s heads is sushi. However, there’s plenty of frying, grilling, steaming, and simmering going on in Japanese kitchens as well! Think soy-marinated fish fillets, udon, ramen, yakitori, and sukiyaki, teriyaki— the list of distinctive, mouthwatering dishes from the “Land of the Rising Sun” can go on and on! Now, if you love Japanese cuisine, you don’t have to dream about a trip to Tokyo. The following are some of our favorite ones—enjoy!
Miami Beach, FLlmgfl.com

Get Ready for SOBEWFF

The four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with events throughout the Miami Beach area. Visit sobewff.org for the complete schedule and ticket information. Thursday, May 20. Italian Bites on the Beach: Giada De Laurentiis plays host at this beachside affair presented by...
Miami, FLhopculture.com

Miami’s Newest Brewery, Shōjō Beer Co, Features One Heck Of A Crazy Backstory

Over the last several years, one of the most engaging craft beer personalities on Instagram has been Haidar Hachem, aka @thirsty_samurai_piggy. Whether posing in a pair of short shorts or on a brewing deck, the Lebanese-American brewer brings infectious good energy to his beer photography. Even if you don’t know him personally, you want good things to happen to him and his partner, Marilyn Orozco, an Instagram personality in her own right who goes by @littlemariii. Big supporters of everyone else, Hachem and Orozco are now launching their own project: Shōjō Beer Co, a Japanese-inspired beer brand based in South Florida.
Miami, FLClick10.com

A blast from the past is making its way back to Burger King’s menu

MIAMI – A Miami-based fast-food chain is bringing back crown-shaped nuggets after a decade. The “fan favorite” nuggets are being added back to the menus of 25 Miami Burger King locations, after fans started a petition that got more than 2,000 signatures. The crown-shaped nuggets, are “perfect for dipping” according...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

The Ten Best Parks in Miami

Driving through Miami-Dade, runners and bikers can be seen traversing through manmade turf as kayaks and paddleboarders navigate the serene and sometimes choppy waters of the county’s coastline. Picnickers and family reunions share greenspace with solitary birdwatchers and hikers seeking to commune with native flora and fauna. The city's parks offer a respite from the chaos — and that shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DIY Active

Restaurant with a Unique Mission Opens on Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas, Texas

There is something extremely unique about the new restaurant, The Five Experience in the Cedars. It was created by Bishop Omar Mulidna Jahwar, who recently left us because of COVID-19. As you walk in you will notice that it exudes a spiritual feeling. It comes with a stage at the front with concert-style lighting to further add to its appeal. Above the stage you will see “Bishop Omar Jahwar” in shiny letters. Plus, it has a photo of the smiling preacher, dressed in a vibrant red shirt with a cross around his neck near the stage.