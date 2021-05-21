newsbreak-logo
The Underground Railroad reaches its nadir but offers (some) hope

By Sarah
laineygossip.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for episodes 4-7 of The Underground Railroad. After the odyssey of the first three episodes, The Underground Railroad shifts into a contemplative mood for its middle episodes. Episode four, “The Great Spirit” (once again, all episodes are directed by Barry Jenkins, and this episode is written by Adrienne Rush), takes us back to the teenaged years of slave-catcher Arnold Ridgeway. Played as a youth by Fred Hechinger, “The Great Spirit” is not remotely a bid to humanize Ridgeway. Young Ridgeway is off-putting bordering on disturbing, clashing with his spiritual father (Peter Mullan), whose spiritualism seems to be a form of Quakerism heavily influenced by local Indigenous beliefs. Ridgeway Senior does not keep slaves, and actually employs free Black men to work in his blacksmith’s shop, and he speaks often of a “Great Spirit” that infuses all living things. The work of man, Ridgeway Senior believes, is to see himself in every living thing, and thus he cannot square slavery with his morality, because how could he enslave himself? Ridgeway Senior is a strange person, but he very cleanly explains the moral hypocrisy of slavery.

