The Latest: Sri Lanka Halts Trains, Buses to Curb Virus

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. The ban is effective from Friday night until Tuesday morning. However, it...

The Latest: Sri Lanka banned travel throughout country

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's government has banned travel throughout the country for three days in an effort to contain rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. The ban is effective from Thursday night until Monday morning. It does not apply to people engaged in essential services such as health, food supply and power. Those going to the airport for air travel or seeking medical treatment will also be allowed on the roads.
The Latest: Sri Lanka to get World Bank vaccine funding help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The World Bank said it has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to provide $80.5 million to help the island nation’s vaccination drive against COVID-19. The funding comes as Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of vaccines because of the current crisis in neighboring India, which had earlier promised to give the vaccines to Sri Lanka.
The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
The Latest: Sri Lanka extends travel ban for 2 more weeks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan government on Monday extended the on-going travel ban for another two weeks as health experts warned of a possible breakdown of the country’s health system due to the current state of the infection. Sri Lanka is currently under a weeklong travel ban which was...
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

NEW DELHI — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India’s Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries...
US citizens warned not to travel to Japan as Tokyo Olympics near

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed in 2020 during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, are facing increasing hurdles in putting on a 2021 show. The latest troubling sign for the Summer Games came Monday when the State Department advised US citizens against traveling to Japan because of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.
WHO’s Pan American health group concerned about Haiti’s spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

WHO’s Pan American health group concerned about Haiti’s spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The World Health Organization’s Americas office said this week it remains concerned about the rapid acceleration of coronavirus infections in Haiti, and worries that the country’s ongoing political instability may have affected surveillance of the circulation of the deadly virus now leading to increased hospitalizations.
Slight drop in Covid death rates in country, 2,11,298 new cases in last 24 hours, highest number of daily patients in Kerala and TN

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. — Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the M.K. Stalin government to bring down the Covid figures.
This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
India’s vaccine crisis is a warning to the world

A second wave of Covid-19 is tearing through India. The country’s overwhelmed health system is teetering on the edge of collapse: shortages of hospital beds and oxygen have contributed to a situation where confirmed deaths stand at more than 200,000 while the real death toll is likely to be much higher.
South Sudan Returning 72,000 COVID Vaccine Doses

JUBA - South Sudan’s National Task Force on COVID-19 is sending back 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility for use in other countries before the doses expire. South Sudan received 132,000 doses in late March from COVAX, a global coalition that works to ensure fair and equitable...
Tajikistan: COVID strikes again, despite official denials

Another wave of coronavirus infections is washing through Tajikistan, despite insistence from the government that they have achieved victory in keeping the pandemic at bay. A doctor at a hospital in the capital, Dushanbe, told Eurasianet on condition of anonymity that two patients with suspected COVID-19 diagnoses have been admitted daily over the past week.
PAHO: Haiti’s rapid acceleration of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are a concern

The World Health Organization’s Americas office said Wednesday it remains concerned about the rapid acceleration of coronavirus infections in Haiti, and worries that the country’s ongoing political instability may have affected surveillance of the circulation of the deadly virus now leading to increased hospitalizations. Haiti’s spike in COVID-19 after more...
Opinion: The government is fumbling its vaccine deadlines as badly as its excuses

First it was the suggestion to extract an extra two doses out of each AstraZeneca bottle, then comes the delay of the second jab from 10 to 16 weeks. Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the Ministry of Public Health’s permanent secretary, said on Monday that the delay of the second dose to 16 weeks is meant to increase efficacy, and comes recommended and backed up by research.